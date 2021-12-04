Alexa
Indonesia: Residents flee as Semeru volcano erupts in East Java

By Deutsche Welle
2021/12/04 11:55
The eruption sent a tower of smoke and ash into the sky, causing panic among local residents in East Java

The Semeru volcano erupted in the East Java province of Indonesia on Saturday, causing residents to flee their homes as a huge cloud of ash and smoke blanketed towns and villages nearby.

The volcano has killed at least one person who suffered from severe burns and injured 41 others, authorities in the nearby city of Lumajang said.

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said a bridge had collapsed and shared footage of the massive cloud of ash on Twitter.

The agency also said that 35 patients were receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

The eruption took place at 3:30 p.m. local time (8:30 GMT). The 3,676 meter-tall (12,060 foot-tall) volcano is among the most active in Indonesia and the highest mountain on the island of Java.

Eruption displaces residents

Semeru has erupted several times since last December, causing hundreds to flee their homes.

Some of the footage from the latest eruption showed villagers running and screaming as a massive ash cloud closed in on them, enveloping the sky in darkness.

Residents were heard shouting "God is greatest" as they tried to make their escape.

Scorching gas and lava flowed 800 meters (2,624 feet) from the peak to a nearby river. It had raised fears of flooding, the disaster agency said.

The authorities said it was setting up evacuation tents for the displaced although evacuations had been hampered by thick smoke.

Deputy Chief of Lumajang district Indah Musdar said helicopters were needed to rescue people trapped inside buildings.

"We hope that those trapped can be rescued soon. Their families are crying and anxious about their fate," Indah said.

She added that two people were reported missing and ten people were trapped by the lava flows and volcanic debris.

Sand miners trapped

The natural disaster had collapsed houses in the village of Curah Kobokan, Indah said.

Thoriqul Haq, the district chief of Lumajang said Semeru had been active since late Friday. The volcano last erupted in January causing no casualties.

He said that debris and lava mixed with the rainfall had damaged a road and bridge between Lumajang and Malang, hindering rescue efforts.

Haq added that sand miners were trapped near mines with authorities advising people to stay five kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater's mouth.

"Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness," he said.

The surprise eruption was caused by heavy rainfall and a thunderstorm that had eroded and collapsed the lava dome, according to the head of local geological survey center, Eko Budi Lelono.

AirNav Indonesia said the eruption did not "cause significant impact" on flights in the region.

Indonesia sits on what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area with approximately 128 volcanoes notorious for seismic activity.

