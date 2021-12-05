Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Geron scores 15 to carry Rice over Jarvis Christian 100-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 06:20
Geron scores 15 to carry Rice over Jarvis Christian 100-62

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaden Geron posted 15 points as Rice rolled past Jarvis Christian 100-62 on Saturday.

Max Fiedler had 12 points for the Owls (5-4). Mylyjael Poteat added 11 points. Jake Lieppert had 10 points.

Rice has scored 100 points twice this season, winning both games.

Jakari Jackson had 14 points for the Bulldogs. McShane Wyatt added 10 points. Jaiden Womack had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 07:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry