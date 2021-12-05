Glisson III sparks Mercer to 83-77 win over Georgia State

MACON, Ga. (AP) — James Glisson III came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points as Mercer beat Georgia State 83-77 on Saturday.

Glisson sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for the Bears (5-4). Jalen Johnson pitched in with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Felipe Haase added 13 points and Kamar Robertson grabbed eight rebounds.

Nelson Phillips had 19 points for the Panthers (4-3). Kane Williams added 14 points and six rebounds. Justin Roberts had 14 points.

