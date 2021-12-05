Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Estrada scores 24 to lift Hofstra past Bucknell 88-69

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 05:11
Estrada scores 24 to lift Hofstra past Bucknell 88-69

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had a career-high 24 points as Hofstra beat Bucknell 88-69 on Saturday.

Zach Cooks had 19 points and six assists for Hofstra (5-4), which earned its fourth straight victory. Omar Silverio added 16 points and six rebounds. Jalen Ray had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 28 points for the Bison (2-7). Josh Adoh added 15 points. Jake van der Heijden had 10 points.

Xander Rice, the Bison's second leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 06:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry