McCoy scores 27 to lead Boston U. past Binghamton 68-63

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had a season-high 27 points as Boston University narrowly beat Binghamton 68-63 on Saturday.

Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and eight rebounds for Boston University (7-3). Jonas Harper added six rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had eight rebounds.

Hakon Hjalmarsson had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-5). Tyler Bertram added 14 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points.

