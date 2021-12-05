Alexa
Weaver scores 16 to lift Dayton past N. Illinois 79-41

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 05:24
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Elijah Weaver came off the bench to tally 16 points to carry Dayton to a 79-41 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

DaRon Holmes II had 14 points for Dayton (6-3), which won its fifth straight game. Koby Brea added 12 points. Malachi Smith had 11 points.

Trendon Hankerson had 7 points for the Huskies (2-6). Anthony Crump also had 7 points. Keshawn Williams had 7 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 06:43 GMT+08:00

