Fernandes lifts UMass past Harvard 87-77

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 04:31
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass topped Harvard 87-77 on Saturday.

T.J. Weeks Jr. added 21 points for the Minutemen. Fernandes hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added nine assists and seven rebounds. Weeks Jr. also had eight rebounds.

C.J. Kelly had 16 points and eight rebounds for UMass (6-3), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Rich Kelly added 10 points and six assists.

Chris Ledlum had 20 points for the Crimson (5-4). Noah Kirkwood added 16 points and six assists. Luka Sakota had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-05 06:04 GMT+08:00

