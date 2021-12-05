Alexa
Neese's late layup carries Indiana St. past Miami (OH) 69-68

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 04:04
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese scored 20 points and his layup with 1.6-seconds left carried Indiana State past Miami (OH) 69-68 on Saturday.

Stopped on his drive to the basket on the left side, Xavier Bledson dropped the ball off to Neese cutting through the middle of the lane for the game winner. Mekhi Lairy's layup with 12 seconds left gave the Redhawks their last lead at 68-67.

Cameron Henry scored 21 points for Indiana State (4-5) and Simon Wilbar 10.

Lairy scored 18 points for Miami (5-3), Dalonte Brown scored 15 and Elijah McNamara added 11 off the bench.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Updated : 2021-12-05 06:03 GMT+08:00

