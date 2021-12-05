Alexa
Purdue Fort Wayne downs N. Kentucky 71-57 behind Pipkins

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 04:14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins scored 21 points and Jarred Godfrey scored 14 and Purdue Fort Wayne beat Northern Kentucky 71-57 on Saturday.

Cameron Benford made a pair of foul shots and Pipkins threw down a dunk with 2:10 before halftime and the Mastodons (4-4, 1-1 Horizon League) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Bobby Planutis added 11 points for the Mastodons.

Trey Robinson scored 16 points off the bench for Northern Kentucky and Sam Vinson 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Updated : 2021-12-05 06:03 GMT+08:00

