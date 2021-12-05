Alexa
Honorat scores winner as in-form Brest downs Marseille 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 02:28
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Franck Honorat scored a second-half winner as Brest rallied past Marseille 2-1 to extend the longest winning run in the top-flight history of French league club on Saturday.

The home loss at Stade Velodrome ended Marseille's seven-match unbeaten run and blew a chance to consolidate second place behind Paris Saint-Germain in the standings. The runaway leader had a 12-point lead when it hosted Lens late Saturday.

Honorat's powerful strike in the 69th minute from Jérémy Le Douaron's brilliant assist sealed Brest's sixth consecutive win, just after the unmarked Matteo Guendouzi missed a golden chance to restore Marseille's lead from Pol Lirola's cutback pass in the area.

A turning point came in the 53rd minute when Brest was awarded a penalty following a handball from Boubacar Kamara in the box. Romain Faivre coolly converted to put the teams level.

Marseille previously looked dominant, although struggling to translate ball possession into clear chances.

Apart from a left-footed shot from Gerson that forced goalkeeper Marco Bizot to a good save in the 6th minute, Jorge Sampaoli's side was left frustrated by Brest's solid defending for long spells.

The hosts peppered the visitors' box with a flurry of harmless crosses but persevered in their efforts to take the lead near the half-hour mark. Gerson played a one-two with Dimitri Payet on the edge of the box and unleashed a precise shot into the top left corner.

After a shaky start in Marseille, where he arrived this summer from Flamengo, the Brazil international seems to have finally settled at the nine-time champion. It was Gerson's second goal in the space of four days after the midfielder scored the winner against Nantes midweek.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-05 04:30 GMT+08:00

