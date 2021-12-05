Maupay rescues 1-1 draw for Brighton at Southampton in EPL

Southampton's Che Adams, center, battles for the ball with Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma, left, and Shane Duffy during the English Premier ... Southampton's Che Adams, center, battles for the ball with Brighton and Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma, left, and Shane Duffy during the English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard is taken off on a stretcher during the English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southamp... Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard is taken off on a stretcher during the English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)

Brighton and Hove Albion's Enock Mwepu, center, and Southampton's Oriol Romeum right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer mat... Brighton and Hove Albion's Enock Mwepu, center, and Southampton's Oriol Romeum right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)

Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game battle for the ball during the English Premier League so... Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)

Neal Maupay’s goal in the eighth minute of injury time rescued a 1-1 draw for Brighton at Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Maupay reacted quickest to tap in from close range after Jakub Moder’s free kick, to deny Ralph Hasenhuttl a win on his three-year anniversary as Southampton manager.

However, Brighton is still winless in 11 matches in all competitions after a promising start to the season and lost Leandro Trossard to a serious elbow injury in the second half. The winger was carried from the field on a stretcher after a collision with Nathan Redmond.

Armando Broja’s smart finish put Southampton ahead in the 29th minute as the Chelsea loanee coolly cut inside Shane Duffy’s last-ditch sliding tackle to slot home.

Southampton could have doubled the lead straight after halftime, when Broja scuffed wide after Tino Livramento’s accurate pull-back.

Maupay then missed a couple of chances to equalize before James Ward-Prowse conceded possession in his own half and Oriol Romeu upended Enock Mwepu for a cheap free kick.

Moder whipped the ball goalwards, forcing Alex McCarthy to parry — and Maupay pounced to finish.

