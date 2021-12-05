Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 01:08
Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii's Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 100 mph (160 kph) and 12 inches (30.4 centimeters) or more of snow were possible.

The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said “travel should be restricted to emergencies only" and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit.

Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach nearly 14,000 feet (more than 4,200 meters). CNN reported that the last blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hawaii was more than three and half years ago.

The threat of snow in Hawaii comes as places in the Rocky Mountains more used to white wintery weather are close to breaking records for days without snow. Denver’s high temperature Wednesday hit 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius), tying the record set in 1973.

Updated : 2021-12-05 02:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry