Schick scores 4 for Leverkusen as goals flow in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY , Ap Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/05 00:46
BERLIN (AP) — The onset of winter brought a flurry of goals to the Bundesliga on Saturday, when Patrick Schick scored four to help Bayer Leverkusen consolidate third place with a 7-1 rout of helpless Greuther Fürth.

Schick needed only 27 minutes for his four-goal haul, the league’s fastest since Robert Lewandowski scored five in nine minutes against Wolfsburg in September 2015.

Fürth extended its desolate Bundesliga-record run of defeats to 12 straight, while the promoted team’s solitary point is also a record after 14 rounds.

Amine Adli, Edmond Tapsoba and Piero Hincapie all scored in the first half for Leverkusen, while Jeremy Dudziak’s goal for Fürth was the only positive on another afternoon to forget for the last-placed side. Schick scored all of his goals in the second half.

There were more goals (13) in the first halves of all five afternoon games together than on any other Saturday in the previous rounds this season.

Bochum racked up three first-half goals in Augsburg before eventually winning 3-2, and Mainz scored two in the first four minutes in a 3-0 win over visiting Wolfsburg.

Hoffenheim came from behind to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2, and Arminia Bielefeld fought back against visiting Cologne to earn a 1-1 draw.

Borussia Dortmund hosted Bayern Munich for “der Klassiker“ later Saturday. Dortmund was just a point behind the league leader, which was to be without Joshua Kimmich and others due to coronavirus infections.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

