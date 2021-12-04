Flu Treatment Market Is Projected To Reach 1,651.2 million by 2030

The global flu treatment market size was US$ 1037.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 1651.2 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol37

Flu, also known as influenza, is a common viral infection that causes chills, fever, muscle aches, headaches, cough, runny nose, etc. Most of the flu affects the respiratory tract.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for medical treatments has been increasing on a regular basis. The market for flu treatment is growing significantly. COVID-19 is more contagious and harmful than regular flu. However, the primary symptoms are the same. Thus, the demand for medicines and other treatments grew rapidly during the pandemic period.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of flu throughout the world is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global flu treatment market.

Government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure is forecast to benefit the global flu treatment market in the future. COVID-19 pandemic has created sudden havoc worldwide. Due to the pandemic, authorities and the population have been preferring health over other things. As a result, it would create significant opportunities for the market players in the global flu treatment market.

Increasing R&D investments to form effective anti-viral drugs would boost the market growth. In 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG introduced Xofluza (Baloxavir Marboxil), the first-ever flu medicine based on the novel proposed mechanism to treat influenza. As a result of such effective treatments, the market would grow rapidly during the study period.

The global flu treatment market is forecast to witness high growth potential in developing economies like India and China. The population in these economies has been increasing rapidly. Thus, it would offer lucrative opportunities to the market players in the flu treatment market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, Europe is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global flu treatment market. The region has been the largest revenue contributor in the global flu treatment market due to increasing cases of COVID-19 infection. Various nations, including Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, recorded a high spread of the COVID-19, which increased governments’ funding in the healthcare sector.

The global flu treatment market in Asia-Pacific would grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to the rising government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, and innovations in the market. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in China and India has increased the demand for efficient vaccines and other medications. Thus, the market for flu treatment would grow rapidly in these regions.

Competitors in the Market

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

NATCO Pharma Limited

Merck & Co

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Mylan N.V

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi.

Other prominent players

Market segmentation

Insight by Type

Type A

Type B

Type C

Insight by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Insight by Medication

Analgesics

Antiviral Drugs

Antihistamines

Others

Insight by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Insight by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Flu Treatment Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol37

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/