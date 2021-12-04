Electronic Health Records (EHM) Market to Grow at USD 68.5 billion by 2030

The global electronic health records (EHR) market size was US$ 37.4 billion in 2021. The global electronic health records (EHR) market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 68.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Electronic healthcare records help healthcare bodies to collect the patient’s health records in a digital form and efficiently manage the data.

Factors Influencing

The increasing burden on healthcare bodies is forecast to fuel the growth of the global electronic health records (EHM) market.

The rising healthcare expenditure and government initiatives are forecast to create significant growth opportunities for the global electronic health records market.

The rising population is forecast to propel market growth. Moreover, the growth of the geriatric population and rising cases of chronic diseases would create favorable growth opportunities for the market players in the global electronic health records market.

The growing era of digitalization would benefit the global electronic health records (EHM) market in the coming years.

The benefits of electronic health records (EHM) over traditional methods are forecast to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Electronic health records are more beneficial than traditional methods of keeping records. It reduces the chances of damage. Moreover, electronic health records reduce human tasks and save time.

Geographic Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global electronic health records (EHM) market, mainly due to the increasing demand for electronic health records. Moreover, growing government initiatives and healthcare expenditure would further contribute to the growth of the electronic health records (EHM) market in North America.

The global electronic health records (EHM) market is forecast to observe rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly due to the growing demand for the value-based healthcare system. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases would offer ample growth opportunities to the market players. Apart from that, government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure would drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific electronic health records (EHM) market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Electronic health record systems help track the bills and other documents of the patients. Healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden growth in the number of patients during the pandemic. To track the patient’s records, it was mandatory to adopt an efficient digitalized solution. Thus, the demand for electronic health record systems rapidly increased. Moreover, the risk factors associated with the COVID-19 infection mandated the use of the digitalized solution to keep the staff safe. As a result, various healthcare bodies adopted electronic health record systems to offer efficient services without the risk of virus spread. Thus, the global electronic health records market (EHM) grew significantly.

Competitors in the Market

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

General Electric Company

Greenway Health LLC

eClinicalWorks

Athenahealth Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Quality Systems Inc.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Computer Programs & Systems Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

EHR Solutions

EHR Services

Insight by Mode of Delivery

Web-Based/Cloud-Based

Client-Server Based

Insight by End User

Hospital-Based EMR

Physician-Based EMR

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Radiology

Oncology

Other Applications

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



