Surgical Robots Market Size Worth USD 16.1 billion by 2030

The global surgical robots market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2030. The market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Factors Influencing
- Technological advancements in the medical industry are the primary factor driving the growth of the global surgical robots market.
- Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing investment for research and development are propelling the growth of the global surgical robots market. Mazor Robotics expanded its portfolio by introducing Mazor X in 2016.
- The increasing prevalence of neurological and orthopedic disorders is forecast to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the rising rate of the geriatric population is forecast to offer favorable growth opportunities for the market players in the surgical robots market.
- Due to the benefits of robotic surgery, such as enhanced visual field and reach to inaccessible places, healthcare bodies are adopting robotic surgery methods. Patients also prefer these methods because of advantages like shorter hospital stays, assurance, and lesser pain. Therefore, the demand for surgical robots is forecast to increase in the coming years. Robotic surgery reduces the risk of post-surgery infection by creating a smaller incision than the conventional surgery methods. Thus, the demand for surgical robots would increase during the study time frame.
- The high cost associated with the surgical robots may hamper the global surgical robots market in the coming years.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the global surgical robots market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast years. The growth of the region is predicted due to the early adoption of advanced technologies, increasing technological advancements, and the existence of some prominent players like Stryker Corporation, Accuray Incorporated. Moreover, the growth of automation, mainly in the United States, is forecast to fuel the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate by the end of the forecast period. After the United States and Europe, the Asia Pacific surgical robots market would record the highest CAGR, mainly due to the developing infrastructure, growing investment in the healthcare sector, and the presence of a large number of private healthcare providers.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global surgical robots market witnessed a significant decline mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The priority of the healthcare sector shifted towards treating the COVID-19 affected patients. As a result, various surgeries were postponed during the initial phase of the pandemic. However, the market would grow at the same pace because the development of the healthcare sector has become mandatory after the COVID-19 epidemic. Governments of various countries are investing in the growth of the healthcare sector. Thus, it would offer lucrative opportunities to the market players in the global surgical robots market.
Competitors in The Market
- Stryker Corporation
- Mazor Robotics Inc., (Acquired by Medtronic plc)
- Medtech SA (Acquired by Zimmer Biomet)
- Accuray Incorporated
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Renishaw Plc
- Auris Health, Inc. (Acquired by Johnson & Johnson)
- Medrobotics Corporation
- Varian Medical Systems
- Stereotaxis, Inc.
- Titan Medical Inc.
- Think Surgical Inc.
- TransEnterix, Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Component
- Robotic Systems
- Instruments
- Accessories
- Services
Insight by Application
- General Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Others
Insight by End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
