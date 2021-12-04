Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Worth USD 14.1 billion by 2030: CAGR: 6.5%

The global small joint reconstructive implants market size was US$ 7.9 billion in 2020. The global small joint reconstructive implants market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 14.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global small joint reconstructive implants market is forecast to grow during the study period, owing to the increasing demand for hand, wrist, foot, and ankle implants, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising demand for treatments related to orthopedic disorders.

Factors Influencing

The global small joint reconstructive implants market is forecast to grow primarily due to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions leading to the demand for effective treatments.

Moreover, the growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries is forecast to benefit the global small joint reconstructive implants market. Orthopedic disorders, including osteoporosis, arthritis, and bone degenerative diseases, are increasing rapidly. Thus, it is leading to the demand for small joint reconstructive implants. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that Osteoarthritis is proven to be one of the ten most disabling diseases in emerging countries.

The elderly population is more prone to suffer from orthopedic conditions. Therefore, it would increase the demand for effective treatments, such as small joint reconstructive implants. The World Health Organization estimates that around 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women aged over 60 years are suffering from symptomatic osteoarthritis. Thus, the market is likely to be driven by growing cases of osteoarthritis worldwide.

Technological advancements in the industry, such as the evolution of robotic-assisted surgeries, are forecast to benefit the global small joint reconstructive implants market.

The high cost of reconstructive surgery is expected to slow down the growth of the global small joint reconstructive implants market.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is forecast to register the highest revenue in the global small joint reconstructive implants market, owing to the trending use of technologically advanced products and the increasing prevalence of orthopedic problems. Moreover, the presence of prominent players, such as DePuy Synthes Companies, DJO Global Inc, will contribute to the market growth in terms of revenue generation. Asia-Pacific region would witness significant growth, owing to the growing cases of orthopedic conditions in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global small joint reconstructive implants market growth slowed down during the pandemic as the doctors and surgeons postponed the surgeries. Moreover, the unavailability of raw materials hampered the manufacturing and production of crucial devices. As a result, it obstructed the overall trade activities. Moreover, patients also stopped visiting hospitals as they were full of COVID-19 patients, and it may have increased the chances of getting affected by the virus spread. Thus, the demand for small joint reconstructive implants declined significantly.

Competitors in The Market

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes Companies

DJO Global Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Arthrex Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Exactech Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Type Insight

Foot and Ankle

Hand and Wrist

Staple Fixation

Material Insight

Metal

Polymer

End-User Insight

Hospitals

ASCs

Regional Insight

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



