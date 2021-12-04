Wound Care Biologics Market Size to Grow USD 3.5 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.7%

The global wound care biologics market size was US$ 1.81 billion in 2021. The global wound care biologics market is forecast to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biologic wound care therapies use active biological agents, including plant-derived active biomolecules with antioxidant, antibacterial, or anti-inflammatory properties, to repair the wounded part. Skin replacements and collagen-based therapies are a few of the widely used methods to treat wounds.

Factors Influencing

The global wound care biologics market is forecast to grow due to the increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases. Moreover, diabetes is the major concern that prevents the wound from healing. Thus, the increasing diabetes cases are forecast to benefit the global wound care biologics market.

Growing cases of burn injuries and ulcers are forecast to propel the growth of the global wound care biologics market.

The introduction of technologically advanced products is forecast to gain wide popularity among the end-users. Thus, it would boost the growth of the global wound care biologics market.

The high cost of wound care biologics may hamper the growth of the global wound care biologics market.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is expected to emerge as the largest wound care biologics market due to the presence of some prominent players, such as Integra LifeSciences Corporation, MiMedx Group Inc., etc.

Growing research activities, high healthcare expenditure, and growing cases of diabetes in the region are forecast to propel market growth. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in 10 Americans suffer from diabetes. Moreover, rising burn cases are forecast to boost the demand for the global wound care biologics market.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record high growth, owing to the growing population, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about efficient wound care therapies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global wound care biologics market witnessed a significant decline during the pandemic. People all across the world had to protect themselves from the virus spread. Moreover, healthcare bodies were overburdened by the rising COVID-19 patients. Thus, patients avoided visiting hospitals and other healthcare centers. Doctors also postponed other treatments in order to cure the COVID-19 affected people. As a result, the demand and the services of wound care biologics suddenly declined during the pandemic. On the contrary, the trend for home healthcare services raised during the pandemic to cure the patients. Thus, the market witnessed a slight recovery in the home healthcare segment.

Competitors in the Market

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

MiMedx Group Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Kerecis Limited

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Acell Inc.

Skye Biologics Inc.

Solsys Medical

Marine Polymer Technologies Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

Skin Substitutes

Cell-Based

Collagen-Based

Enzyme-Based

Others

Insight by Durability

Permanent

Temporary Biologics

Insight by Application

Chronic Disease

Acute Disease

Insight by End User

Hospitals and Specialty Wound Care Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

