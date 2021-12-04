Wound Care Biologics Market Size to Grow USD 3.5 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.7%

The global wound care biologics market size was US$ 1.81 billion in 2021. The global wound care biologics market is forecast to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Biologic wound care therapies use active biological agents, including plant-derived active biomolecules with antioxidant, antibacterial, or anti-inflammatory properties, to repair the wounded part. Skin replacements and collagen-based therapies are a few of the widely used methods to treat wounds.
Factors Influencing
- The global wound care biologics market is forecast to grow due to the increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases. Moreover, diabetes is the major concern that prevents the wound from healing. Thus, the increasing diabetes cases are forecast to benefit the global wound care biologics market.
- Growing cases of burn injuries and ulcers are forecast to propel the growth of the global wound care biologics market.
- The introduction of technologically advanced products is forecast to gain wide popularity among the end-users. Thus, it would boost the growth of the global wound care biologics market.
- The high cost of wound care biologics may hamper the growth of the global wound care biologics market.
Regional Analysis
- Regionally, North America is expected to emerge as the largest wound care biologics market due to the presence of some prominent players, such as Integra LifeSciences Corporation, MiMedx Group Inc., etc.
- Growing research activities, high healthcare expenditure, and growing cases of diabetes in the region are forecast to propel market growth. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in 10 Americans suffer from diabetes. Moreover, rising burn cases are forecast to boost the demand for the global wound care biologics market.
- Asia-Pacific is forecast to record high growth, owing to the growing population, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about efficient wound care therapies.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global wound care biologics market witnessed a significant decline during the pandemic. People all across the world had to protect themselves from the virus spread. Moreover, healthcare bodies were overburdened by the rising COVID-19 patients. Thus, patients avoided visiting hospitals and other healthcare centers. Doctors also postponed other treatments in order to cure the COVID-19 affected people. As a result, the demand and the services of wound care biologics suddenly declined during the pandemic. On the contrary, the trend for home healthcare services raised during the pandemic to cure the patients. Thus, the market witnessed a slight recovery in the home healthcare segment.
Competitors in the Market
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- MiMedx Group Inc.
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
- Vericel Corporation
- Kerecis Limited
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Acell Inc.
- Skye Biologics Inc.
- Solsys Medical
- Marine Polymer Technologies Inc.
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Product
- Skin Substitutes
- Cell-Based
- Collagen-Based
- Enzyme-Based
- Others
Insight by Durability
- Permanent
- Temporary Biologics
Insight by Application
- Chronic Disease
- Acute Disease
Insight by End User
- Hospitals and Specialty Wound Care Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
