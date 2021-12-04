Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size Worth 1,921 million by 2030

The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market size was US$ 920.0 million in 2021. The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 1921 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is driven by growing consumer awareness, increasing demand for improving skin tone and aesthetics, and trending use of home-based products.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol560

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market growth slowed down during the pandemic. In the last two years, the demand for skin treatments declined rapidly due to lockdown restrictions and terror of infection. Dermatologists also had to shut down their doors temporarily to protect themselves and patients from the COVID-19 infection. As a result, it hampers the market growth.

Moreover, import-export of products became challenging due to the travel restrictions. Thus, it disrupted the supply chain and trade activities. The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is forecast to begin recovering after the authorities lift lockdown restrictions.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The growing inclination of consumers towards skin treatments is the primary factor driving the growth of the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market. Skin tightening methods, fine line & wrinkle reduction, scar treatment, and oxygenation methods are gaining wide popularity among the population worldwide. Moreover, the benefits of these treatments are forecast to surge the demand for devices associated with them. As a result, the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market will grow rapidly.

The increasing pervasiveness of damaged skin due to excessive sun exposure, poor diet, and pollution would play a favorable role in the market growth. Exposure to the sun, pollution, and unhealthy diet pattern are the major issues that create skin problems. Thus, the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market will grow during the study period.

Advanced technologies and treatments, such as micro-needling therapy, non-surgical facelift, ablative skin resurfacing, and intense pulsed light therapy, are gaining rapid popularity in the market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market.

High costs associated with the technology and treatments may hamper the growth of the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is forecast to grow rapidly in North America, owing to increasing inclination towards skin therapies, the growing popularity of effective treatments, and increasing employment rate. Moreover, Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the global skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market, owing to the growing medical tourism sector, increasing awareness about skin-related therapies, and availability of cost-effective aesthetic treatments. Thus, all these factors will contribute to the growth of the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitors in the Market

Alma Lasers Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Allergan plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.

EL.EN. S.p.A.

TRIA Beauty Inc

Lumenis Ltd. KGaA

Sciton Inc.

EndyMed Medical Ltd.

LightStim Quasar Biotech Inc.

Venus Concept Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Light-Based

Ultrasound-Based

Laser-Based

Plasma Energy-Based

Electromagnetic Energy-Based

Insight by Indication

Skin Rejuvenation

Anti-Aging

Insight by Application

Skin Tightening

Fine Line & Wrinkle Reduction

Scar Treatment

Oxygenation

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol560

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/