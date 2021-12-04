Distributed Antenna System Market Size Worth USD 15.7 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.5%

The global distributed antenna system market size was US$ 8.4 billion in 2021. The global distributed antenna system market is forecast to grow to US$15.7 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A Distributed Antenna System is adopted by the hospitality sector, including hotels, roadway tunnels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, etc., to enable connectivity services. The distributed antenna systems can be used indoors or outdoors. The system provides services like Personal Communication Services (PCS), police, cellular, Wi-Fi, and emergency services.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the distributed antenna system market. The commercial sector, including public venues, airports & transportation hubs, and the hospitality sector, witnessed a severe negative impact. As a result, it hampered the growth of the market in these sectors. However, healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden growth, which fueled the demand for distributed antenna systems.
Factors Influencing
- The growing demand for communication technology and advancements in the market are driving the growth of the global distributed antenna system market.
- Moreover, the demand for high-speed network and connectivity, and efficient network coverage is forecast to benefit the global distributed antenna system market.
- The distributed antenna system is helpful in combating various connectivity issues and has increased internet access and bandwidth. It is another prominent reason behind the industry expansion.
- The cost-effectiveness of distributed antenna system has been proved proactively advantageous. Thus, governments also prefer these systems. Moreover, the benefits of distributed antenna systems over traditional systems, such as better-defined coverage and fewer coverage gaps are driving the market growth.
- The time-consuming process related to the installation of iDAS may slow down the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna systems market during the forecast period due to the high penetration of advanced technologies. Moreover, the growing demand for IoT-enabled devices and high infrastructural development would contribute to the growth of the regional distributed antenna system market.
Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow due to the significant contribution of China and other countries. Rising smartphone and tablet adoption are increasing demand for uninterrupted connectivity. As a result, the global distributed antenna system market would grow significantly.
The increasing trend of smart cities and growing demand for internet connectivity across all verticals are forecast the fuel the Asia-pacific distributed antenna system market.
Competitors in the Market
- American Tower Corporation
- Boingo Wireless Inc
- Cobham Wireless
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
- CommScope Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Dali Wireless Inc.
- TE Connectivity
- Westell Technologies Inc.
- Zinwave
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Active DAS
- Hybrid DAS
- Passive DAS
By Ownership
- Carrier Ownership
- Neutral-Host Ownership
- Enterprise Ownership
By Application
- Public Venues & Safety
- Hospitality
- Airports & Transportation
- Healthcare
- Education Sector & Corporate Offices
- Industrial
- Other
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
