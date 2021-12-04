Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) System Market Growth Analysis, Statistics, Key Insights and Trend 2021 to 2030

The global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) system market size was US$ 4.6 billion in 2021. The global air quality monitoring (AQM) market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 7.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Air quality monitoring systems are the devices that help monitor the concentration of pollutants in the air. The global air quality monitoring market is driven by increasing pollution, growing government initiatives, rising industrialization and urbanization, and growing awareness about health hazards of excess pollution.

Factors Influencing

Air pollution all across the world has reached an alarming level. It has become mandatory for authorities to adopt strict measures to combat the associated risk. Thus, increasing pollution and government regulations are forecast to fuel the growth of the global air quality monitoring system (AQM) market.

Technological advancements in the industry are likely to gain popularity during the study period. In 2018, Teledyne Technologies introduced Model T640 PM Mass Monitor. The device efficiently calculates the dilution of fine particulate matter and offers enhanced time resolution.

Growing cases of diseases associated with pollution are forecast to fuel the market growth. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and the growing geriatric population are all forecast to fuel the demand for air quality monitoring devices.

Due to raising public awareness about healthcare, the global air quality monitoring system market is forecast to grow rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that air pollution accounts for the major environmental risk for health. In 2016, around 4.2 million premature deaths were registered because of growing outdoor air pollution.

Increasing industrialization is another factor propelling the demand for the global air quality monitoring (AQM) system market.

The high cost of the product may act as a significant challenge for the global air quality monitoring (AQM) system market.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the global air quality monitoring system market. The region will hold dominance in the global air quality monitoring (AQM) system market due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, stringent government regulations, and growing cases of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR as various countries in the region register high air pollution. Moreover, different governments’ regulations and demands for monitoring and preventing air pollution are forecast to fuel the market growth.

The large-scale industrialization in emerging countries like India and China will benefit the global air quality monitoring (AQM) system market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities of various countries restricted travel activities. Moreover, they also banned regular outdoor activities, by imposing a complete lockdown. As a result, manufacturers witnessed several challenges in continuing the operations. For a short time period, industries had to stop their operations. Moreover, the demand for air quality monitoring (AQM) systems declined majorly due to the sudden shift in the COVID-19 impact. Population and authorities were more focused on combating the virus spread. Thus, the global air quality monitoring (AQM) system market witnessed a decline to a considerable extent.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Indoor air quality monitors

Outdoor air quality monitors

By Pollutant Type

Chemical

Biological

Physical

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Power generation plants

Government agencies & academic institutes

Commercial & residential users

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitors in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens

3M

Teledyne Technologies

Merck KGaA

General Electric Company

Horiba Limited

Spectris

TSI Incorporated

Other prominent players

