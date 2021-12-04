Healthcare Simulation Market Size Worth 16.1 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 14.2%

The global healthcare simulation market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global healthcare simulation market is forecast to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing
- The key growth drivers for the healthcare simulation market include the advantages of simulation over traditional learning methods, the growing need for minimally invasive treatments, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing emphasis on patient safety. The demand for minimally invasive surgery is growing as people want to avoid the risks associated with traditional surgery methods, such as postoperative discomfort, tiredness, blood clots, infection, and muscle atrophy.
- The introduction of simulation in healthcare has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of deaths caused by insecure care. Additionally, the use of simulation approaches has improved clinician performance. Thus, these advantages are expected to propel the growth of the global healthcare simulation market.
- Shortage of healthcare workers, increasing demand for educators, and improving healthcare infrastructure are projected to benefit the global healthcare simulation market. Moreover, technological advancements are also propelling the industry forward. In January 2018, CAE unvailed CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft HoloLens. It is a reality childbirth simulator that helps beginners to acknowledge the anatomy and functions.
- The budgetary limitations and operational challenges are forecast to hamper the market growth.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the largest healthcare simulation market is in North America. The region is forecast to register the highest growth rate during the analysis period, owing to a large number of healthcare facilities and workers. The North American healthcare simulation market is also growing due to the growing penetration of advanced technology, increasing demand for simulation by medical colleges and training facilities, and improving healthcare infrastructure.
Due to the enormous population base, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global healthcare simulation market. In addition, rising awareness about simulated learning and improving healthcare infrastructure is forecast to play a significant role in the region’s growth in the global healthcare simulation market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of clinics and hospitals around the world were redesigned to boost hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. Due to the quick increase of COVID-19 cases, virtual simulation technologies were used to improve and increase procedural and patient care abilities. Furthermore, the virtual healthcare simulation market is predicted to grow due to an increase in the usage of remote learning via augmented reality/AR, screen-based simulation, mixed reality, and virtual reality/VR.
Competitors in the Market
- CAE Inc.
- Simulab Corporation
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Mentice AB
- Gaumard Scientific Company
- Simulaids Inc.
- Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd
- Limbs & Things Ltd.
- Laerdal Medical
- MedaPhor
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Product and service
- Medical simulation anatomical models
- Patient Simulators
- High Fidelity Simulators
- Medium Fidelity Simulators
- Low Fidelity Simulators
- Task Trainer
- Interventional Surgical Simulators
- Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators
- Gynecology Simulators
- Cardiovascular Simulators
- Orthopedic Simulators
- Spine Surgical Simulators
- Other Interventional /Surgical Simulators
- Endovascular Simulators
- Ultrasound Simulators
- Dental Simulators
- Eye Simulators
- Web-Based Simulation
- Medical Simulation Software
- Performance Recording Software
- Virtual Tutors
- Simulation Training Services
- Vendor Based Training
- Education Societies
- Custom Consulting Services
By End User
- Academic Institutes
- Hospitals
- Military Organizations
- Other End Users
Regional Insight
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
