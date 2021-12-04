Healthcare Simulation Market Size Worth 16.1 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 14.2%

The global healthcare simulation market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global healthcare simulation market is forecast to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol577

Factors Influencing

The key growth drivers for the healthcare simulation market include the advantages of simulation over traditional learning methods, the growing need for minimally invasive treatments, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing emphasis on patient safety. The demand for minimally invasive surgery is growing as people want to avoid the risks associated with traditional surgery methods, such as postoperative discomfort, tiredness, blood clots, infection, and muscle atrophy.

The introduction of simulation in healthcare has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of deaths caused by insecure care. Additionally, the use of simulation approaches has improved clinician performance. Thus, these advantages are expected to propel the growth of the global healthcare simulation market.

Shortage of healthcare workers, increasing demand for educators, and improving healthcare infrastructure are projected to benefit the global healthcare simulation market. Moreover, technological advancements are also propelling the industry forward. In January 2018, CAE unvailed CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft HoloLens. It is a reality childbirth simulator that helps beginners to acknowledge the anatomy and functions.

The budgetary limitations and operational challenges are forecast to hamper the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the largest healthcare simulation market is in North America. The region is forecast to register the highest growth rate during the analysis period, owing to a large number of healthcare facilities and workers. The North American healthcare simulation market is also growing due to the growing penetration of advanced technology, increasing demand for simulation by medical colleges and training facilities, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Due to the enormous population base, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global healthcare simulation market. In addition, rising awareness about simulated learning and improving healthcare infrastructure is forecast to play a significant role in the region’s growth in the global healthcare simulation market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of clinics and hospitals around the world were redesigned to boost hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. Due to the quick increase of COVID-19 cases, virtual simulation technologies were used to improve and increase procedural and patient care abilities. Furthermore, the virtual healthcare simulation market is predicted to grow due to an increase in the usage of remote learning via augmented reality/AR, screen-based simulation, mixed reality, and virtual reality/VR.

Competitors in the Market

CAE Inc.

Simulab Corporation

3D Systems Corporation

Mentice AB

Gaumard Scientific Company

Simulaids Inc.

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd

Limbs & Things Ltd.

Laerdal Medical

MedaPhor

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product and service

Medical simulation anatomical models Patient Simulators High Fidelity Simulators Medium Fidelity Simulators Low Fidelity Simulators Task Trainer Interventional Surgical Simulators Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators Gynecology Simulators Cardiovascular Simulators Orthopedic Simulators Spine Surgical Simulators Other Interventional /Surgical Simulators

Endovascular Simulators Ultrasound Simulators Dental Simulators Eye Simulators Web-Based Simulation

Medical Simulation Software Performance Recording Software Virtual Tutors

Simulation Training Services Vendor Based Training Education Societies Custom Consulting Services



By End User

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

Other End Users

Regional Insight

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Healthcare Simulation Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol577

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/