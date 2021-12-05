Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Ce... In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright's death.

The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.

Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.

The criminal complaint was unsealed late Friday afternoon, four days after the 32-year-old Rice was booked into jail in Waukesha County, Wisconsin. It was not immediately clear why he was in that part of Wisconsin. A warrant has been issued in Hennepin County for his arrest and return to Minnesota.

Rice livestreamed himself on Nov. 6 standing outside the door of the 12-floor unit he claimed belonged to Chu as protesters gathered outside, demanding that Potter’s trial be broadcast.

Chu later approved live video coverage of the trial, but she made clear that the demands of protesters were not a factor.