Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Steelers LB T.J. Watt off COVID-19 list, eligible vs. Ravens

By Associated Press
2021/12/05 00:09
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer du...

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) battles Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) as he tries to rush the passer du...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers activated star linebacker T.J. Watt off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, giving their beleaguered defense a boost before Sunday's visit by AFC North-leading Baltimore.

Pittsburgh placed Watt on the list Monday, a day after a 41-10 loss to Cincinnati dropped the Steelers to 5-5-1. He did not practice during the week, remaining away from the team's facility as part of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Watt's 12 1/2 sacks rank second in the league, and his presence should help Pittsburgh in its attempt to keep Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check.

While Watt will be available, cornerback Joe Haden will miss his third straight game with a sprained foot. The status of defensive end Cam Heyward is uncertain after he missed practice on Friday with an illness, though he has not been placed on the COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-05 02:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
After urea crisis, Korea Herald predicts China will weaponize metals
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Military expert says US troops in Taiwan part of Washington's salami-slicing strategy
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry
Lithuania demands EU response to China removing it from customs registry