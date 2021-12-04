|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|15
|10
|3
|2
|35
|9
|33
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|29
|8
|32
|Liverpool
|14
|9
|4
|1
|43
|12
|31
|West Ham
|15
|8
|3
|4
|28
|19
|27
|Arsenal
|14
|7
|2
|5
|17
|20
|23
|Tottenham
|13
|7
|1
|5
|13
|17
|22
|Man United
|14
|6
|3
|5
|24
|24
|21
|Wolverhampton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|12
|12
|21
|Brighton
|14
|4
|7
|3
|13
|15
|19
|Leicester
|14
|5
|4
|5
|22
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|3
|7
|4
|19
|20
|16
|Brentford
|14
|4
|4
|6
|17
|19
|16
|Aston Villa
|14
|5
|1
|8
|19
|23
|16
|Everton
|14
|4
|3
|7
|17
|24
|15
|Leeds
|14
|3
|6
|5
|13
|20
|15
|Southampton
|14
|3
|6
|5
|13
|20
|15
|Watford
|14
|4
|1
|9
|19
|26
|13
|Burnley
|13
|1
|7
|5
|14
|20
|10
|Norwich
|14
|2
|4
|8
|8
|28
|10
|Newcastle
|14
|0
|7
|7
|16
|30
|7
___
Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 4, Southampton 0
Norwich 0, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 0, Leeds 0
Brentford 1, Everton 0
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Leicester 4, Watford 2
Man City 2, West Ham 1
Chelsea 1, Man United 1
Newcastle 1, Norwich 1
Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 0
Watford 1, Chelsea 2
West Ham 1, Brighton 1
Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 0
Southampton 2, Leicester 2
Aston Villa 1, Man City 2
Everton 1, Liverpool 4
Tottenham 2, Brentford 0
Man United 3, Arsenal 2
West Ham 3, Chelsea 2
Newcastle vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Brentford vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m.
Norwich vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|21
|13
|5
|3
|50
|17
|44
|Bournemouth
|21
|12
|7
|2
|37
|17
|43
|West Brom
|21
|10
|7
|4
|29
|17
|37
|QPR
|20
|10
|5
|5
|33
|25
|35
|Blackburn
|20
|9
|6
|5
|34
|27
|33
|Coventry
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|25
|33
|Stoke
|20
|9
|4
|7
|24
|21
|31
|Huddersfield
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|23
|28
|Swansea
|20
|7
|6
|7
|25
|26
|27
|Millwall
|20
|6
|9
|5
|20
|21
|27
|Blackpool
|20
|7
|6
|7
|20
|22
|27
|Middlesbrough
|20
|7
|5
|8
|23
|23
|26
|Sheffield United
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|26
|26
|Birmingham
|20
|7
|5
|8
|19
|21
|26
|Luton Town
|20
|6
|7
|7
|27
|26
|25
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|6
|7
|7
|24
|23
|25
|Preston
|20
|6
|7
|7
|22
|26
|25
|Bristol City
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|30
|23
|Hull
|20
|6
|3
|11
|16
|23
|21
|Cardiff
|20
|6
|3
|11
|21
|34
|21
|Reading
|20
|8
|2
|10
|26
|32
|20
|Peterborough
|20
|4
|4
|12
|17
|38
|16
|Barnsley
|20
|2
|6
|12
|13
|31
|12
|Derby
|20
|4
|10
|6
|17
|20
|1
___
West Brom 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Preston 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 1, Blackpool 0
Bournemouth 2, Coventry 2
Huddersfield 1, Middlesbrough 2
Hull 2, Millwall 1
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 2
Peterborough 0, Barnsley 0
Stoke 0, Blackburn 1
Swansea 2, Reading 3
Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 0
Derby 1, QPR 2
Fulham 1, Bournemouth 1
Coventry 1, West Brom 2
Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|13
|38
|Wigan
|18
|12
|2
|4
|34
|16
|38
|Wycombe
|20
|11
|5
|4
|32
|23
|38
|Plymouth
|20
|10
|6
|4
|33
|22
|36
|Sunderland
|18
|11
|2
|5
|30
|23
|35
|Milton Keynes Dons
|19
|10
|4
|5
|37
|24
|34
|Sheffield Wednesday
|20
|8
|9
|3
|28
|21
|33
|Oxford United
|18
|9
|5
|4
|29
|18
|32
|Portsmouth
|20
|9
|5
|6
|26
|22
|32
|Burton Albion
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|23
|28
|Ipswich
|20
|7
|6
|7
|36
|30
|27
|Cheltenham
|19
|7
|6
|6
|26
|30
|27
|Bolton
|20
|7
|5
|8
|29
|29
|26
|Accrington Stanley
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|36
|24
|Charlton
|20
|6
|5
|9
|26
|27
|23
|Cambridge United
|20
|5
|8
|7
|27
|35
|23
|AFC Wimbledon
|18
|5
|6
|7
|26
|30
|21
|Lincoln
|19
|5
|6
|8
|20
|24
|21
|Shrewsbury
|19
|5
|4
|10
|18
|25
|19
|Morecambe
|19
|5
|4
|10
|29
|37
|19
|Gillingham
|20
|3
|8
|9
|16
|27
|17
|Fleetwood Town
|18
|3
|6
|9
|30
|34
|15
|Doncaster
|19
|3
|4
|12
|11
|34
|13
|Crewe
|20
|2
|6
|12
|17
|36
|12
___
AFC Wimbledon 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Bolton 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 2, Doncaster 0
Cambridge United 1, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 1
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Oxford United 0, Rotherham 0
Plymouth 1, Wigan 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wycombe 2
Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0
Lincoln 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Ipswich 2, Crewe 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|18
|12
|4
|2
|34
|14
|40
|Northampton
|19
|10
|4
|5
|25
|15
|34
|Exeter
|19
|8
|9
|2
|31
|21
|33
|Swindon
|18
|9
|6
|3
|28
|18
|33
|Port Vale
|19
|9
|5
|5
|32
|20
|32
|Sutton United
|19
|10
|2
|7
|28
|22
|32
|Harrogate Town
|19
|8
|6
|5
|33
|24
|30
|Leyton Orient
|19
|6
|10
|3
|32
|17
|28
|Newport County
|19
|7
|7
|5
|30
|23
|28
|Tranmere
|18
|7
|5
|6
|15
|14
|26
|Salford
|19
|6
|6
|7
|22
|19
|24
|Bradford
|19
|5
|9
|5
|25
|23
|24
|Rochdale
|19
|5
|9
|5
|24
|24
|24
|Walsall
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|23
|24
|Mansfield Town
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|25
|23
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22
|29
|23
|Hartlepool
|19
|7
|2
|10
|20
|30
|23
|Colchester
|18
|5
|6
|7
|16
|22
|21
|Crawley Town
|18
|6
|3
|9
|20
|28
|21
|Barrow
|19
|4
|7
|8
|20
|24
|19
|Stevenage
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|30
|18
|Carlisle
|19
|3
|7
|9
|13
|28
|16
|Oldham
|19
|4
|3
|12
|16
|30
|15
|Scunthorpe
|19
|2
|8
|9
|15
|35
|14
___
Colchester 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Walsall 0
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 2
Forest Green 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Rochdale 1, Exeter 1
Salford 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Swindon 1, Harrogate Town 1
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale 2, Hartlepool 0