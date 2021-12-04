Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 23 16 4 3 35 89 64
Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52
Tampa Bay 22 13 5 4 30 71 62
Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 67 75
Boston 20 12 8 0 24 59 53
Buffalo 23 8 12 3 19 68 84
Montreal 25 6 17 2 14 56 89
Ottawa 21 5 15 1 11 51 81
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 24 14 4 6 34 85 61
N.Y. Rangers 22 15 4 3 33 65 55
Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 69 50
Pittsburgh 23 10 8 5 25 65 66
Columbus 21 12 9 0 24 69 68
New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76
Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65
N.Y. Islanders 18 5 10 3 13 33 54
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 23 16 6 1 33 88 68
St. Louis 23 12 8 3 27 77 66
Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58
Winnipeg 23 11 8 4 26 68 65
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 80 65
Nashville 23 12 10 1 25 64 65
Chicago 22 8 12 2 18 49 70
Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 24 15 4 5 35 79 48
Edmonton 22 16 6 0 32 85 65
Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74
San Jose 24 13 10 1 27 62 62
Vegas 23 13 10 0 26 78 71
Los Angeles 22 9 9 4 22 59 62
Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84
Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4

Vegas 7, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, Edmonton 3

Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

