NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|23
|16
|4
|3
|35
|89
|64
|13-1-0
|3-3-3
|4-0-2
|Toronto
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|74
|52
|10-3-1
|7-3-0
|6-1-0
|Washington
|24
|14
|4
|6
|34
|85
|61
|7-1-4
|7-3-2
|5-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|15
|4
|3
|33
|65
|55
|7-1-1
|8-3-2
|5-1-0
|Carolina
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|69
|50
|6-3-0
|9-3-1
|3-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|22
|13
|5
|4
|30
|71
|62
|8-3-2
|5-2-2
|3-2-1
|Detroit
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|67
|75
|8-2-2
|4-7-1
|4-4-2
|Pittsburgh
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|65
|66
|5-5-2
|5-3-3
|2-2-0
|Boston
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|59
|53
|7-4-0
|5-4-0
|6-3-0
|Columbus
|21
|12
|9
|0
|24
|69
|68
|8-3-0
|4-6-0
|2-4-0
|New Jersey
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|65
|76
|6-4-2
|3-5-2
|3-1-2
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|50
|65
|4-4-2
|4-5-2
|2-3-1
|Buffalo
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|68
|84
|6-6-1
|2-6-2
|3-4-2
|Montreal
|25
|6
|17
|2
|14
|56
|89
|4-8-1
|2-9-1
|2-4-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|5
|10
|3
|13
|33
|54
|0-4-1
|5-6-2
|0-4-1
|Ottawa
|21
|5
|15
|1
|11
|51
|81
|3-8-0
|2-7-1
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|24
|15
|4
|5
|35
|79
|48
|4-2-3
|11-2-2
|2-2-1
|Minnesota
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|88
|68
|9-2-0
|7-4-1
|5-2-0
|Edmonton
|22
|16
|6
|0
|32
|85
|65
|9-1-0
|7-5-0
|7-1-0
|Anaheim
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|84
|74
|9-4-2
|4-4-2
|6-1-2
|St. Louis
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|77
|66
|7-3-1
|5-5-2
|4-3-2
|San Jose
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|62
|62
|5-4-1
|8-6-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|60
|58
|8-2-1
|4-5-1
|3-2-1
|Vegas
|23
|13
|10
|0
|26
|78
|71
|7-5-0
|6-5-0
|4-4-0
|Winnipeg
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|68
|65
|8-3-1
|3-5-3
|3-2-2
|Colorado
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|80
|65
|7-2-1
|5-5-0
|4-2-0
|Nashville
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|64
|65
|7-5-0
|5-5-1
|4-2-1
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|59
|62
|6-6-2
|3-3-2
|1-1-1
|Seattle
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|72
|84
|6-6-0
|3-7-2
|1-5-0
|Chicago
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|49
|70
|5-5-1
|3-7-1
|3-3-0
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|59
|76
|3-6-1
|5-8-1
|1-3-2
|Arizona
|24
|5
|17
|2
|12
|43
|89
|2-7-1
|3-10-1
|2-6-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 1, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 8, New Jersey 4
Vegas 7, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, Edmonton 3
Calgary 4, Anaheim 3, SO
St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.