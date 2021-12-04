Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Charlotte 20 9 9 2 0 20 61 60
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64
Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 17 16 1 0 0 32 64 30
Cleveland 18 9 4 2 3 23 54 54
Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58
Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54
Belleville 18 9 9 0 0 18 56 55
Laval 19 8 9 2 0 18 63 71
Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 18 12 4 1 1 26 56 44
Manitoba 18 11 6 1 0 23 60 47
Iowa 16 9 6 1 0 19 54 42
Rockford 17 8 7 1 1 18 47 56
Grand Rapids 18 7 8 2 1 17 50 59
Texas 18 7 8 2 1 17 54 59
Milwaukee 19 6 12 1 0 13 52 66
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 16 12 2 2 0 26 54 39
Ontario 16 11 4 0 1 23 65 49
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
Tucson 15 8 6 1 0 17 44 46
San Diego 16 8 7 1 0 17 46 49
Colorado 18 7 8 1 2 17 54 59
Abbotsford 15 6 6 2 1 15 44 45
Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43
San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, San Diego 1

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, ppd

Hartford at Providence, ppd

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

Henderson at Bakersfield, ppd

Saturday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-05 00:44 GMT+08:00

