NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 23:09
Through Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 22 21 22 43 15 14 11 1 6 76 27.6
Connor McDavid Edmonton 22 16 26 42 9 10 5 0 1 83 19.3
Alex Ovechkin Washington 24 19 19 38 17 4 4 1 1 102 18.6
Nazem Kadri Colorado 20 9 21 30 5 30 4 0 0 64 14.1
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 24 8 20 28 12 14 1 1 2 60 13.3
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 23 8 20 28 8 6 1 1 2 55 14.5
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 23 9 19 28 11 8 1 0 2 78 11.5
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 24 9 18 27 16 4 1 0 3 79 11.4
Mikael Granlund Nashville 23 5 20 25 5 6 1 0 1 36 13.9
John Tavares Toronto 23 11 14 25 6 10 3 0 1 75 14.7
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 21 11 14 25 2 2 4 0 1 53 20.8
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 23 14 11 25 6 2 1 0 1 101 13.9
Troy Terry Anaheim 24 15 10 25 3 6 4 0 3 54 27.8
Brad Marchand Boston 18 9 15 24 0 32 3 0 1 48 18.8
Elias Lindholm Calgary 24 10 14 24 20 2 3 1 2 69 14.5
Timo Meier San Jose 19 11 13 24 12 0 3 0 5 85 12.9
Matt Duchene Nashville 23 13 11 24 1 8 4 0 3 72 18.1
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 22 4 19 23 9 14 0 1 1 43 9.3
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 22 6 17 23 6 12 1 0 2 52 11.5
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 22 8 15 23 -7 2 3 0 1 63 12.7

Updated : 2021-12-05 00:43 GMT+08:00

