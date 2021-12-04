Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size Worth USD 9.8 billion by 2030: CAGR: 12.5%

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market size was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
- The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is forecast to be driven by the growing trend of home-use devices. Moreover, companies focusing on the introduction of hand-help and miniaturized devices are forecast to benefit the market.
- The growing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and the rising geriatric population are the other prominent factors driving the market growth.
- The increasing prevalence of skin disease due to rising pollution, excess exposure to the sun, unhealthy diet habits are forecast to contribute to the market growth.
- Growing awareness about personal and beauty care is fueling the demand for advanced aesthetic devices. Moreover, the rising adoption of laser-based devices and treatments is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
- The high cost of energy-based devices may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Regionally, North America is forecast to emerge as the largest energy-based aesthetic devices market, owing to the presence of prominent industry players and high healthcare expenditure in the region. In addition, high disposable income and growing consumer spending on skin treatments are forecast to propel the growth of North America in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market, owing to the growing population and rising awareness about efficient skin care treatments in the region. Moreover, the growing prevalence of skin-related problems due to the increasing pollution is forecast to benefit the regional market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global energy-based aesthetic devices market players witnessed an abrupt decline in the demand for devices. The demand for facial and skin resurfacing, skin tightening, and hair removal treatments declined during the pandemic, majorly due to the consumer shift in preferences. Moreover, the government regulations in various countries hampered the manufacturing activities of energy-based aesthetic devices. Thus, the market players witnessed various challenges in maintaining the supply chain. However, home-based devices gained rapid popularity during the pandemic. Thus, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market witnessed a slight growth due to the rising e-commerce sector.
Competitors in the Market
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
- IRIDEX Corporation
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA
- Alma Lasers Inc.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- TRIA Beauty Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Cutera Inc.
- Sciton Inc.
- Venus Concept Ltd.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Genesis Biosystems Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Technology
- Light-Based
- Laser
- Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet
- Ruby
- Erbium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet
- Carbon Dioxide (Co2)
- Potassium Titanyl Phosphate
- Alexandrite.
- Electromagnetic Energy
- Cryolipolysis
- Ultrasound
- Suction-Based
- Plasma Energy
Insight by Application
- Facial and Skin Resurfacing
- Skin Tightening
- Hair Removal
- Fat Reduction and Body Contouring
- Cellulite Reduction
Insight by Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Indirect Channel
Insight by End User
- Hospitals
- Home-Use
- Dermatology Clinics
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
