Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Size Worth USD 9.8 billion by 2030: CAGR: 12.5%

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market size was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is forecast to be driven by the growing trend of home-use devices. Moreover, companies focusing on the introduction of hand-help and miniaturized devices are forecast to benefit the market.

The growing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and the rising geriatric population are the other prominent factors driving the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of skin disease due to rising pollution, excess exposure to the sun, unhealthy diet habits are forecast to contribute to the market growth.

Growing awareness about personal and beauty care is fueling the demand for advanced aesthetic devices. Moreover, the rising adoption of laser-based devices and treatments is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of energy-based devices may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is forecast to emerge as the largest energy-based aesthetic devices market, owing to the presence of prominent industry players and high healthcare expenditure in the region. In addition, high disposable income and growing consumer spending on skin treatments are forecast to propel the growth of North America in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market, owing to the growing population and rising awareness about efficient skin care treatments in the region. Moreover, the growing prevalence of skin-related problems due to the increasing pollution is forecast to benefit the regional market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market players witnessed an abrupt decline in the demand for devices. The demand for facial and skin resurfacing, skin tightening, and hair removal treatments declined during the pandemic, majorly due to the consumer shift in preferences. Moreover, the government regulations in various countries hampered the manufacturing activities of energy-based aesthetic devices. Thus, the market players witnessed various challenges in maintaining the supply chain. However, home-based devices gained rapid popularity during the pandemic. Thus, the global energy-based aesthetic devices market witnessed a slight growth due to the rising e-commerce sector.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Light-Based

Laser Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Ruby Erbium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Alexandrite.

Electromagnetic Energy

Cryolipolysis

Ultrasound

Suction-Based

Plasma Energy

Insight by Application

Facial and Skin Resurfacing

Skin Tightening

Hair Removal

Fat Reduction and Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

Insight by Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Channel

Insight by End User

Hospitals

Home-Use

Dermatology Clinics

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



