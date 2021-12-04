Endoscopes Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 24.1 billion by 2030: CAGR: 8.2%

The global endoscopes market size was US$ 12.2 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 24.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An endoscope is light attached medical equipment that is increasingly used to examine the body for organs or body cavities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global endoscopes market declined mainly due to the pause on elective surgeries and stringent regulations for curbing the COVID-19 virus spread. Also, disruptions in the supply chain played a significant role in the decline in market growth. A multicenter survey conducted in Northern Italy indicates that around 40 centers of the total 41 endoscopy centers reported a decrease in endoscopic activities in 2020.

However, disposable endoscopes are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players for recovery. These endoscopes minimize the risk of infection as compared to traditional technology.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Growing cases of chronic diseases along with the increasing geriatric population are forecast to drive the growth of the global endoscope market. The geriatric population accounts for vast cases of health diseases and disabilities. Thus, it will ultimately drive the demand for custom-made methodologies.

Moreover, the benefits of endoscopy are forecast to drive market growth. Endoscopy is a non-surgical method that helps track the patient’s digestive tract efficiently. Thus, the popularity of this safe methodology will increase during the study period.

Technological advancements and growing research and development in the medical domain will further benefit the global endoscope market.

The high maintenance cost involved in the treatments may hamper the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global endoscope market is forecast to grow rapidly in North America, owing to the growing prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about minimally invasive therapies. The region is witnessing increasing adoption of technologically advanced products. Thus, the growing popularity of robot-assisted endoscopes for surgical techniques will benefit the global endoscope market during the study period.

Moreover, the endoscope market is expected to grow rapidly in Asia-Pacific, registering a significant CAGR during the study period. The growth of the region will be mainly due to the growing demand for endoscopes in emerging countries, such as China and India. In addition, these countries are registering an increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. As a result, it will benefit the endoscope market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitors in The Market

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Pentax Medical Company (Hoya Corporation)

Fibertech Incorporation

Stryker Corporation

Cantel Medical Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

GI Supply Inc.

SMART Medical Systems Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook

Rigid Endoscopes Laparoscopes Arthroscopes Urology Endoscopes Cystoscopes Gynecology Endoscopes Neuroendoscopes Other Rigid Endoscopes

Flexible Endoscopes Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Colonoscopes Bronchoscopes Sigmoidoscopes Laryngoscopes Pharyngoscopes Duodenoscopes Nasopharyngoscopes Rhinoscopes Other Flexible Endoscopes

Capsule Endoscopes

Disposable Endoscopes

Robot-Assisted Endoscopes

Application Outlook

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Bronchoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Otoscopy

Laryngoscopy

Other Applications

End-use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



