Aromatherapy Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 4.8 billion by 2030: CAGR: 11.8%

The global aromatherapy market size was US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The global aromatherapy market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 4.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aromatherapy helps relieve pain, respiratory disorders, anxiety, cold and cough, cardiovascular disorders, skin-related problems, cold and cough, digestion problems, etc. It is a healing treatment in which natural oils from plant extracts are used to improve health.

Factors Influencing

The aromatherapy market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the benefits like skin efficacy, stress relief, sleep improvement, etc.

Growing cases of respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, and digestion problems are forecast to upsurge the demand for aromatherapies.

Growing awareness related to the use and benefits of essential oils would benefit the market players during the study period.

Increasing skin-related issues like acne, itchiness is forecast to raise the demand for aromatherapy.

The high cost of essential oils may hamper the growth of the global aromatherapy market.

Market players are forecast to witness diverse demand from the consumers, which would be beneficial for the overall market growth. Moreover, the inclination of youth towards these therapies would benefit the global aromatherapy market during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the global aromatherapy market mainly because of high disposable income and growing awareness related to the benefits of aromatherapy. Moreover, increasing cases of chronic diseases, depression and anxiety are forecast to propel regional growth in the global aromatherapy market.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness significant growth in the global aromatherapy market, owing to the growing awareness related to the benefits of aromatherapy and essential oils among the regional population. In addition, increasing health-related issues, skin problems, anxiety, and depression cases are forecast to have a positive impact on the global aromatherapy market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 impact, the causes of stress, anxiety, and depression increased significantly. As a result, it is forecast to increase the demand for relief and relaxation therapies. However, the demand for aromatherapies reduced. People all across the world were forced to avoid unnecessary contact. As a result, therapy providers witnessed a sudden drop in the demand for services. The demand for essential oils and self-care increased significantly due to the escalating cases of cough and cold, skin-related issues, and anxiety disorders.

Competitors in the Market

Young Living Essential Oils

Edens Garden

Mountain Rose Herbs

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

FLORIHANA

Falcon

Biolandes

Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft

Hubmar International

SpaRoom

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

Consumables Essential Oils Carrier Oils

Equipment Blends Singles Citrus Essential Oils Spicy Essential Oils Woody Essential Oils Herbaceous Essential Oils Earthy Essential Oils Camphoraceous Essential Oils Floral Essential Oils Others



Insight by Application

Relaxation

Pain Management

Insomnia

Skin and Hair Care

Cold and Cough

Scar Management

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



