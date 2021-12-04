Ambulance Stretchers Market Size to Reach US$ 1297 million by 2030: CAGR: 6.8%

The global ambulance stretchers market size was US$ 717.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 1297 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol583

Factors Influencing

The growing number of trauma and accidental cases is the primary factor driving the growth of the global ambulance stretchers market.

The increasing geriatric population is forecast to benefit the global ambulance stretchers market.

Increasing awareness related to emergency services and growing road accidents worldwide is forecast to fuel the growth of the global ambulance stretchers market.

Increasing investments in healthcare and government initiatives are forecast to propel the growth of the global ambulance stretchers market.

The high cost of ambulance services may become challenging for the growth of the global ambulance stretchers market.

Technological advancements in the industry are projected to be profitable for the market players.

Geographic Analysis

North America would emerge as the largest regional ambulance stretchers market due to the presence of a large number of prominent players, escalating geriatric population, and favorable government initiatives. Moreover, the surging cases of cardiovascular diseases are prompting the demand for high-quality healthcare services. Thus, it would benefit the market players in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register significant CAGR in the global ambulance stretchers market. The region would grow mainly because of the growing road traffic accidents and government initiatives to enhance healthcare services. Moreover, increasing geriatric population and developing healthcare infrastructure would have positive impact on the global ambulance stretchers market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global ambulance stretchers market grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the virus spread, the healthcare sector witnessed a sudden burden. A large number of COVID-19 patients were taken to hospitals via ambulance regularly. As a result, it increased the demand for ambulance services, thereby propelling the growth of the global ambulance stretchers market.

Due to the severity of the situation, various hospitals began offering free ambulance service to the patients. Thus, it surged the demand for ambulance stretchers.

Moreover, the demand for ambulances also grew as countries were witnessing a pool of patients every day. Healthcare sectors had to exceed their services in order to cater to the demand of the public. Thus, it accelerated the growth of the global ambulance stretchers market.

In addition, the governments have begun focusing on expanding healthcare expenditure. As a result, the global ambulance stretchers market is forecast to witness favorable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Getting Group

Stryker Corporation

Omega Surgical Industries

Dragon Industry (ZJG) Co.

Medline Medical Equipment

Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co.

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co.

Ferno-Washington

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product Type

Emergency Stretchers

Transportable Stretchers

Insight by Technology

Pneumatic

Manual

Electric Powered.

Insight by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Service Providers

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Ambulance Stretchers Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol583

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/