Advanced Wound Care Market Size to Reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030

The global advanced wound care market size was US$ 9.3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $14.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing

The global advanced wound care market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing geriatric population and rising number of patients suffering from diabetes. Due to increasing diabetes cases, the wound ulcers cases are also rising. Thus, it would propel market growth.

The introduction of advanced technologies and novel treatments for advanced wounds are forecast to benefit the global advanced wound care market.

Increasing awareness regarding effective diagnosis and care would propel the growth of the global advanced wound care market.

High costs associated with advanced wound care products may hamper the growth of the global advanced wound care market.

The increasing healthcare expenditure is forecast to benefit the companies in the global advanced wound care market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America dominates the global advanced wound care market due to the rising public awareness, introduction of advanced technologies and novel treatments, and growing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the region is witnessing rapidly growing cases of diabetes and the geriatric population. As a result, it would benefit the global advanced wound care market in North America. Moreover, Europe is forecast to significantly contribute to the market growth mainly due to the contribution of countries like Italy, France, and Germany, Italy. These nations are witnessing the growing demand for advanced wound care treatment processes.

Asia-Pacific region would also contribute to the growth of the global advanced wound care market, mainly due to the growing population and government initiatives to boost the healthcare facilities. In addition, the rapidly increasing geriatric population and rising cases of surgical wounds are all forecasts to benefit the Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressing market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global advanced wound care market, mainly due to the sudden shift in preferences. Healthcare facilities shift their focus on controlling the spread of the virus. Moreover, people also stopped visiting hospitals to save themselves from the virus spreading. However, the global advanced wound dressing market is forecast to recover as the government lifts regulations and COVID-19 cases decrease worldwide.

Market Segmentation

By Product type

Infection Management Silver Wound Dressings Non-silver Dressings Collagen Dressings

Exudate Management Hydrocolloids Dressings Foam Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings

Active Wound Care Skin Substitutes Growth Factors

Therapy Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Others



By Application

Chronic Wounds Pressure Ulcers Diabetic Foot Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wounds Burns & Trauma Surgical Wounds



By End-User

Hospitals

Community Health Service Centers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitors in The Market

3M (Acelity Inc.)

Adynxx, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH)

Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences)

Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Other prominent players

