Network Connected Medical Devices Market Size Worth USD 32.4 billion by 2030

The global network connected medical devices market size was US$ 21.9 billion in 2021. The global network connected medical devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 32.4 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing

The global network connected medical devices market is growing due to extensive demand for automation and growing cases of chronic conditions. Moreover, the trending use of smartphones is forecast to benefit the market players during the study period.

The availability of efficient health techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure due to investments by private and government organizations are forecast to accelerate the market growth during the study period.

The global network connected medical devices market is forecast to gain traction due to the growing trend of home healthcare.

IoT devices help obtain data related to blood pressure, oxygen, blood sugar, weight, and ECGs. Through smartphone applications, medical data can be saved for future references and treatment. Thus, such advantages are forecast to accelerate the market growth.

The evolution of cloud technology and its growing adoption worldwide is forecast to benefit the market players.

The demand for remote healthcare and the limited reach of healthcare bodies are forecast to fuel the market growth. Emerging economies witness a pool of patients mainly in rural areas who travel long distances for regular check-ups and treatments. Thus, the demand for network-connected medical devices is forecast to grow rapidly.

Security issues and data privacy issues may hamper the growth of the global network connected medical devices market.

Regional Analysis

The global Network-connected medical devices market would grow significantly in North America, mainly due to the extensive adoption of IT solutions and technological advancements in the healthcare domain. In addition, favorable government laws and initiatives, such as HITECH law, are forecast to benefit the market players.

The boosting trend of eHealth, mainly in the United States, would contribute to the growth of the region.

Network connected medical devices market is forecast to grow rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region. It is due to the growing demand for remote healthcare and efficient devices and techniques, such as smartwatches, smartphone apps, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for network-connected medical devices surged during the pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 infection, it was mandatory to perform regular health check-ups, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, temperature, etc. As a result of this, the demand for network-connected medical devices grew suddenly.

Competitors in the Market

Nonin Medical Inc.

NuvoAir AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PhysIQ Inc.

General Electric Company

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic plc

Myontec Ltd.

OxyGo LLC

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

Insulin Pumps

Patient Monitoring Devices

Defibrillators

Glucose Monitors

Infusion Pumps

Smart Hospital Beds

Ct Scanners

Cpap Machines

Ingestible Sensors

Dialysis Machines

Coagulation Testing

X-Ray Imaging Systems

Ventilators

Oxygen Tanks

Insight by Connectivity Technology

Satellite

Bluetooth-Low Energy (Ble)

Near Field Communication (Nfc)

Zigbee

Cellular and Wi-Fi

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



