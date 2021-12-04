Medical Bionics Market Is Projected To Reach USD 46.7 billion by 2030: CAGR: 8.6%

The global medical bionics market size was US$ 22.1 billion in 2021. The global medical bionics market size is expected to reach US$ 46.7 billion by 2030, by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol586

Factors Influencing

Due to growing cases of chronic disease, the demand for effective treatment, including medical bionics, is forecast to increase.

Increasing accident cases leading to amputation are forecast to propel the growth of the global medical bionics market growth. In severe injury cases, organ transplant becomes necessary to protect the patient from future harm. Thus, the global medical bionics market would grow ultimately.

The increasing rate of the geriatric population would be another major factor driving the market growth. Elderly people are more prone to organ failure. Therefore, it would drive the growth of the global medical bionics market.

Technological innovation and increasing approvals from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are forecast to benefit the market players. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure offer ample opportunities, thereby escalating the medical bionics market growth. Medtronic plc obtained FDA approval for Micra AV. The device helps in the treatment of AV block. Thus, it would benefit the players in the global medical bionics market.

Lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the global medical bionics market.

Geographic Analysis

Due to the rising cases of chronic disease and technological advancements, North America is leading in the global medical bionics market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and increasing government emphasis to boost R&D activities are forecast to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of accident cases and injuries are forecast to surge the growth of the regional medical bionics market.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to witness rapid growth, mainly because of increasing road fatalities and injuries. World Bank estimates that in the Asia-Pacific region, around 2,000 people lose their lives due to road every day. Moreover, the World Health Organization estimates that South-East Asia records the rate of 16.6 road traffic injuries per 100 000 population. Moreover, increasing geriatric population and healthcare spending are forecast to benefit the market players in the global medical bionics market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic negatively impacted the global medical bionics market. During the pandemic, road traffic declined because of travel restrictions. Therefore, it decreased the cases of road accidents. Moreover, healthcare bodies postponed surgery cases in order to deal with the pandemic situation. As a result, the demand for medical bionics declined drastically.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic plc.

FDA clearance.

Micra AV.

AV block.

Medtronic.

Cochlear.Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories.

Boston Scientific Corporation.

Second Sight Medical Products.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Advanced Bionics.

LivaNova PLC.

Orthofix International N.V.

LifeNet Health

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Vision Bionics/Bionic Eye

Ear Bionics Cochlear Implants Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Auditory Brainstem Implants

Orthopedic Bionics

Upper limb

Lower limb Bionic Knee Bionic Feet

Exoskeleton

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

Cardiac Bionics Pacemaker Total Artificial Heart Ventricular Assist Device Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD) Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

Artificial Heart Valves Mechanical Heart Valves Tissue Heart Valves

Neural/Brain Bionics Internal Neurostimulators Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS) Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS) Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS) Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Other Neurostimulators External Neurostimulators (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS))



By Method of Fixation

Implantable Bionics

External Bionics

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Medical Bionics Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol586

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/