Dermacosmetics Market Size Worth US$ 103 billion by 2030: CAGR: 6.5%

The global dermacosmetics market size was US$ 58.0 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 103 billion by 2030. The global dermacosmetics market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol587

Dermacosmitics includes a variety of products amalgamated with efficient ingredients. The products are medical-inspired and contain high-quality ingredients that give them a unique outlook.

Factors Influencing

Increasing consumer awareness towards skincare and efficient products is the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, growing skin concerns and demand for efficient treatment would offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

The diversity of demands and high purchasing power of consumers is forecast to benefit the global dermacosmetics market during the study period.

Most skin diseases are caused due to pollution and the side effects of sunlight. Thus, increasing environmental pollution is forecast to propel the growth of the global dermacosmetics market during the forecast period.

The unhealthy lifestyle leading to skin-related problems would propel the demand for dermacosmetics.

Moreover, increasing skin problems related to age and consumer awareness related to efficient treatments are forecast to accelerate the market growth. With the growing age, people witness wrinkles, loose skin, and firmness in the skin texture. Moreover, the introduction of advanced procedures and products would gain popularity, which would benefit the market.

Stringent government policies related to ingredients are forecast to slow down the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global Dermacosmetics market is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region. It is due to the growing awareness, increasing health-related issues, growing pollution, and rising awareness about efficient dermacosmetics. Moreover, increasing personal disposable income and consumer spending on products are forecast to benefit the global dermacosmetics market. Furthermore, increasing pollution and the unhealthy lifestyle of people would further contribute to the growth of the region in the global dermacosmetics market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for dermacosmetics slightly grew as it was one of the efficient methods to take care of the skin routine during the pandemic. Due to the lockdown in various countries, it became difficult for people to continue their therapy sessions. Thus, dermacosmetics became an efficient alternative to continue their skincare routine. Moreover, dermatologists began taking sessions online, which offered lucrative opportunities to the market payers to gain popularity. However, the high cost of the products and shift in consumer preferences hampered the market growth during the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Unilever Group

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

The Este Lauder Companies Inc.

ZO Skin Health Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Dermtek Pharma Inc.

Phyto Botanical Power

Zorah Biocosmetiques

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

BCG Badan-Badan Cosmetics Group Gmbh

Dr. med. Christine Schrammek Kosmetik GmbH & Co. KG

Uriage Dermatological Laboratories

Youth Lab Dermacosmetics

Physicians Care Alliance LLC

Nuxe Laboratory

Pierre Fabre S.A.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Allergan plc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

Haircare

Skincare

Insight by Treatment

Hair

Skin

Insight by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Spas

Salons

At-Home

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Dermacosmetics Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol587

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/