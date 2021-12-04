Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market Expected to Worth USD 8.2 billion by 2030

The global service integration and management (SIAM) market size was US$ 4.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing

With the growing demand for automation for various business processes, multi-vendor outsourcing is forecast to fuel market growth. SIAM solutions help manage the complexities in business services. Thus, the market would grow significantly, mainly in the IT and telecom sectors.

The advancements and development of a cost-effective SIAM framework may benefit the global service integration and management (SIAM) market during the study period. Various service providers are offering error-free, cost-effective, and high-quality solutions that can further reduce labor costs and increase operational efficiencies and outcomes. As a result, it would accelerate the growth of the global service integration and management (SIAM) market.

The rising adoption of digital solutions and massive data may offer favorable growth opportunities to the market players in the global service integration and management (SIAM) market.

Lack of uniformity in service integration management solutions may hamper the growth of the global service integration and management (SIAM) market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global service integration and management (SIAM) market. The region holds the largest share, owing to the growing information and communication technology industry and increasing adoption of new technologies by large enterprises worldwide.

North America and the Asia-Pacific region are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the Asia-Pacific service integration and management (SIAM) market. It is due to the increasing consumer base and the existence of prominent telecom businesses in the region. Also, the rapidly growing IT industry in emerging economies like India and the Philippines would create suitable business opportunities for SIAM solution providers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for automation in business processes. Thus, it fueled the growth of the global service integration and management (SIAM) market. Business process automation (BPA) enhances service quality and helps improve service delivery. Thus, the market players would witness ample growth opportunities post-pandemic. However, various businesses had to stop the operations, which negatively impacted the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Atos SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HCL Technologies Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

BAE Systems Plc

DXC Technology Company

IBM Corporation

Capgemini

Accenture PLC

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Solution:

Business solutions

Technology solutions

By Business Solutions:

Contract management

Governance, risk, and control

Procurement

Auditing and invoicing

By Technology Solutions:

Applications

Infrastructure

Training and support

By Service:

Advisory

Implementation

Automation

By Organization Size:

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

By Vertical:

IT and Telecommunications

Banking, financial services, and insurance

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Healthcare and Government)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



