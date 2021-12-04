Fingerprint Sensors Market Size Worth USD 11.1 billion by 2030

The global fingerprint sensors market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global fingerprint sensors market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global fingerprint sensor market.

Industries had to shut their activities for a short period of time. As a result, the demand for fingerprint sensors suddenly declined.

The epidemic obstructed manufacturing activities. Moreover, research and development, the launch of products, and other events were postponed. Thus, it severely hampered market growth.

The bans on import-export hampered the trade and manufacturing of fingerprint sensors. Thus, various market players witnessed a significant slowdown in growth.

Factors Influencing

The growing adoption of biometric authentication systems in government and private sectors is forecast to fuel the growth of the global fingerprint sensors market. Governments and law enforcement agencies use fingerprint sensors to maintain the security of the workplace and data. Thus, the beneficial applications of these devices across all the verticals are forecast to propel market growth.

Fingerprint sensors are considered an efficient way to record the attendance of the employees. The growing adoption of biometric-based systems to register the time and attendance of employees would propel the growth of the global fingerprint sensors market in the corporate sector.

The growing use of smart devices, such as smartphones, is forecast to benefit the global fingerprint sensors market.

High costs associated with the development of biometric sensors may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing advancements in the industry would benefit the global fingerprint sensors market. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook at CES that structures Fingerprints Card AB’s FPC1145 sensor that enables high end-user security.

Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is leading in the global fingerprint sensors market. The region is forecast to remain dominant, owing to the increasing demand for fingerprint sensors from the commercial, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors. The market would witness the highest contribution of the emerging economies, such as India, Taiwan, China, Korea, and the Philippines. Moreover, the growing demand for smartphones with the integration of fingerprint sensors is forecast to propel market growth. The region, mainly China, is home to prominent smartphone manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo. As a result, the demand for fingerprint sensors would grow in the Asia-pacific region.

North America is expected to emerge as a rapidly growing region in the global fingerprint sensors market. It is majorly due to the introduction of new technologies and the growing demand for biometric authentication systems in the commercial sector.

Market Segmentation

By Type

FAP 10

FAP 20

FAP 30

By End-Use

Banking & Finance

Government & Law Enforcement

Commercial

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitors in the Market

Thales

Idemia

Apple Inc

Synaptics Incorporated

Egis Technology Inc

3m Cogent Inc

Crossmatch

Secugen Corporation

Hid Global Corporation

Precise Biometrics

Other Prominent Players

