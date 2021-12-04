Digital Health Market Size Worth USD 393 billion by 2030 | Qualcomm, Cisco, Cerner, Koninklijke Philips

The global digital health market size was US$ 111.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 393 billion by 2030. The global digital health market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Digital health technologies offer efficient care through online services. These technologies include wireless technologies, digital diagnostic systems, and electronic health records.

Factors Influencing

Increasing internet penetration is the primary factor driving the growth of the global digital healthcare market. Moreover, the development of advanced and efficient healthcare apps to remotely diagnose patients are forecast to propel the growth of the global digital health market.

A growing number of healthcare technology startups are forecast to contribute to the growth of the market.

The increasing prevalence of diseases is forecast to increase the demand for digital health technologies.

High capital investment and privacy issues associated with digital health technologies may hamper the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare bodies witnessed a huge demand for healthcare facilities. The epidemic emerged as a favorable growth opportunity for the market players to introduce efficient technologies. The doctors were prone to get infected through human contact. Thus, the adoption of technologies, such as electronic intensive care units (e-ICU), increased rapidly.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America is witnessing a high demand for digital health technologies and services. The region holds the largest share in the global digital health market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. It is majorly due to the growing cases of long-term diseases and favorable government initiatives that are likely to boost the market growth. The emergence of mHealth technologies has gained rapid popularity in the region. These technologies and apps help in tracking, monitoring fitness data. Apart from that, developing nations are adopting mHealth technologies as it enables real-time communication between doctors and patients.

The Asia-pacific region is forecast to witness rapid growth due to the high contribution of emerging countries, like China and India. The population in these countries is growing rapidly. Apart from that, government investments are further expected to create huge growth potential for the market players. The Indian government launched NeHA, an initiative to provide low-cost health services to the population.

Competitors in the Market

Qualcomm Incorporated

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

eClinicalWorks LLC

AT&T Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

General Electric Company

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

mHealth mHealth Devices Blood Glucose Meter BP Monitors Pulse Oximetry Neurological Monitors Cardiac Monitors Apnea & Sleep Monitors Wearable Fitness Sensor Devices & Heart Rate Meters Others mHealth Services Prevention Services Diagnostic Services Monitoring Services Treatment Services Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions eHealth Electronic Health Records (EHR Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Telehealth Prescribing Solutions Medical Apps Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Pharmacy Information Systems Others



By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



