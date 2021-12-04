Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market is Projected to Reach USD 25.6 billion by 2030

The global computer-aided design (CAD) software market size was US$ 11.3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 25.6 billion by 2030. The global computer-aided design (CAD) software market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol625
Request for A Sample Report:
Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software helps engineers and architects create design and technical illustrations. CAD software increases the productivity of the work, improves quality, and also helps develop a documentation database for manufacturing activities.
Factors Influencing
- The automotive industry would surge the demand for advanced automotive products. User preference is inclining towards quality products over brand value. As a result, it would offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Moreover, the growing traffic of connected cars is expected to fuel the demand for advanced tools of CAD software to develop an efficient design for error-free manufacturing of the products.
- Growing investment in research and development (R&D) is forecast to fuel the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market. CAD software is gaining popularity as they benefit in lowering product recalls and understanding product designs and their functions in real-world forces.
- High costs associated with the CAD software would slow down the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market.
- Growing urbanization and industrialization are forecast to be potentially favorable for the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America is the largest shareholder in the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market. The growth of the aerospace and automotive sector in the region is driving the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market in the region.
The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market. It is due to the growing adoption of CAD software, majorly in the healthcare industry. The CAD software helps medical practitioners design effective devices for disabled people. Moreover, this software is also used in the process of breast tissue reconstruction in cancer patients. Thus, it would propel the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global COVID-19 pandemic declined the demand for CAD software from automotive, aerospace, and other sectors. However, the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market witnessed slight growth in the healthcare domain. Moreover, the surgeries were all postponed to prevent the patients from the COVID-19 infection. Thus, the demand for CAD software was reduced for surgical treatments. The market is forecast to recover post-pandemic as the government bodies lift the regulations. Moreover, the growing demand for automobiles would ultimately fuel the growth of the computer-aided design (CAD) software market.
Competitors in The Market
- Dassault Systèmes SE
- Autodesk Inc
- Bentley Systems Inc
- PTC Inc
- Trimble Inc
- Gstarsoft Co. Ltd
- Hexagon AB
- AVEVA Group plc
- 3D Systems Corporation
- CNC Software Inc
- IronCAD LLC
- AO Nanosoft
- SolidCAM GmbH
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Technology
- Two-Dimensional (2D)
- Three-Dimensional (3D) CAD Software
Insight by Model
- Solid
- Surface
- Wire-Frame Models
Insight by Application
- Industrial Machinery
- Aerospace
- Defense
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market’ Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol625
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/