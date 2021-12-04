Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Device Market is Projected to Reach 4.1 billion by 2030

The global point-of-care ultrasound device market size was US$ 2.2 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030. The global point-of-care ultrasound device market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing

The growing geriatric population and technological advancements would propel the growth of the global point-of-care ultrasound devices industry.

The global point-of-care ultrasound device market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases and growing healthcare infrastructure all around the globe. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that every year approximately 370,000 people die in the United States because of coronary heart disease. Thus, the growing cases of heart diseases would ultimately fuel the demand for point-of-care ultrasound devices.

The increasing awareness related to the benefits of portable ultrasound devices would benefit the global market for point-of-care ultrasound devices.

The shortage of skilled professionals may act as a challenging factor in the growth of the global point-of-care ultrasound device market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America dominates the global point-of-care ultrasound device market due to the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Moreover, the growing rate of the elderly population and rising healthcare expenditure are forecast to benefit the global point-of-care ultrasound device market. In addition, growing technological advancements in point-of-care ultrasound devices would fuel the demand for the devices in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region would emerge as a rapidly growing region in the global point-of-care ultrasound device market due to the increasing geriatric population and growing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the increasing cases of chronic diseases are forecast to benefit the market players in the global point-of-care ultrasound device market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the global point-of-care ultrasound devices market. It is majorly because diagnostic imaging services were closed during the epidemic. Moreover, the preferences of the healthcare providers diverted to curb the pandemic effect. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global point-of-care ultrasound device market.

The unavailability of raw materials and shortage of laborers slowed down the manufacturing activities. Apart from that, players witnessed several disruptions in the supply chain because of import-export bans. As a result, the global point-of-care ultrasound device market declined abruptly. However, the global point-of-care ultrasound device market would recover significantly once the COVID-19 cases begin to decrease.

Competitors in the Market

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Analogic Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Esaote S.p.A

Hitachi Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Insight by Portability

Compact

Handheld

Cart-Based/Trolley

Insight by Application

Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiology

Vascular and Urology

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



