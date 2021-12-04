Down Syndrome Market Size Worth US$ 3,775.8 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 17.3%

The global down syndrome market is expected to reach US$ 3,775.8 Million by 2030. The market is expected to experience the growth rate of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the awareness, new technologies and governmental support marks the hike in the global Down Syndrome market and makes it demanding. Down syndrome affects about 1 in 700 newborn babies. About 5,300 babies with Down syndrome are born in the United States each year, and approximately 200,000 people in USA have the condition. Although women of any age can have a child with Down syndrome, the chance of having a child with Down Syndrome increases in older women, though the men still remain infertile.

Down Syndrome also called Trisomy 21, is a chromosomal disorder which is the result of incorrect cell-division or an extra cell division. The abnormal cell division causes a gain of extra full or partial copy of chromosome number 21 causing a lot of mental and physical disabilities in the child. Some of the physical developmental changes occur in the child are – flattened face, small neck & head, poor muscle tone, short in height, excessive flexibility, almond-shaped eyes pointing upwards, short fingers with a single crease in the hand, obesity and small ears that are usually unshaped. All the infected patients are mentally slow but the frequencies differ in different patients. Mental disabilities include slow learning disabilities and lack of problem-solving abilities Sometimes the behavior differs because of the different environments they grow up. Down Syndrome children grow at a slower rate, their speech and language develop later and more slowly than in children without Down syndrome. Down Syndrome children often show behavioral issues such as not paying attention, compulsive behavior, and stubbornness or tantrums.

There are specialized clinics and hospitals available for Down Syndrome patients, and the special medications enhance in the global Down Syndrome market growth. Down Syndrome cannot be permanently cured although the infected child doesn’t have any kind of serious illness other than slow mental abilities.

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of Down syndrome, rise in awareness about this condition, availability of specialized hospitals and personal care clinics a governmental support are the major drivers that propel the growth of the global Down syndrome market. Increase in awareness about Down syndrome has allowed people to opt for advanced therapies and novel diagnostic approaches. In addition, technological advancements and increase of government support for R&D activities focused on treatment therapies for Down syndrome contribute as drivers for the global Down Syndrome market growth. Medicinal treatment and drug therapies are currently not seen as an option for the treatment of Down Syndrome. Crucial drugs like Diuretics and digoxin are used in congenital heart defects in Down Syndrome children. The Down Syndrome Association of NSW (New South Wales) was established in 1980 by parents of young people with Down syndrome, this association is one of the key factors which spread awareness about the syndrome when people were not aware. In April 2017, Illumina, Inc. launched Veri Seq NIPT solution in Europe. The product launched is a CE-IVD marked next-generation sequencing technology-based approach used for screening of chromosomal abnormalities and proved a big help for providing accurate information about chromosomal abnormalities.

The major restraint in the global Down Syndrome market is that it there are no medicine-based treatments available yet. Unawareness still prevails and recent surveys in the U.S. of parents, doctors, and medical students indicate that outdated and inaccurate information about Down syndrome is being provided to pregnant women who are prenatally diagnosed or at birth of their child. There is a major lack of funding for research benefitting people with Down syndrome, even compared to other conditions and diseases. Without research funding, best practices in terms of how people with Down syndrome learn in a classroom cannot be studied nor tools created for teachers and parents.

The U.S. dominates the global Down Syndrome Market and as a large number of Down Syndrome patients are seen in the U.S. and it is marking its foots and impact on almost all the developed countries which marks the boost in the global Down Syndrome Market.

Down Syndrome has been recognized as a clinical entity for about 150 years, but recently there has been a hope for the possibility to understand its pathogenesis and to use this information to devise approaches for the prevention and treatment of its numerous features. The earlier pessimism was due to several reasons, including the nature of the genetic defect that leads to the syndrome, the multiplicity of systems involved, and the high degree of variability of the phenotype. However, science has now caught up with the problem, and come up with the developments, marking boost in the global Down Syndrome Market.

Market Segmentation

The global Down Syndrome market is usually segmented on the basis of – disease type, test type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of disease type, the global Down Syndrome market is segmented into trisomy 21, translocation Down syndrome and mosaic Down syndrome. Trisomy 21 segment is dominating the market as most of the cases of Down Syndrome are trisomy 21.

On the basis of treatment, the global Down syndrome market is segmented into diagnosis and therapy. In 0000, diagnosis segment is dominating the market as most of the parents undertake prenatal tests to understand the condition of the fetus.

On the basis of end user, the global Down syndrome market is segmented into hospital, clinics, homecare setting, therapy centers and others. In 0000, hospital segment is dominating the market because they are the primary establishments for prenatal testing.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Down syndrome market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. Direct tender segment is dominating in the market as it is the primary mode of purchase of diagnostic products by hospitals and clinics.

Geography Analysis

Based on the region, the global Down Syndrome market is segmented into U.S., North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Down syndrome Kingdom. For instance, in April 2017, VeriSeq NIPT solution was launched by Illumina, Inc. in Europe. This product is a CE-IVD market sequencing technology-based approach. It is used for screening chromosomal abnormalities and can provide the chromosomal status in just 10 weeks of gestation.

The prominent players in the global Down Syndrome Market are Illumina Inc., AC Immune SA, Aelis Pharma SAS, Alzheon Inc., Annovis Bio Inc., Avanti Biosciences Inc, Balance Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co Ltd., Elixirgen Therapeutics LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kino Pharma Inc., ManRos Therapeutics, NeuroCircuit Therapeutics Inc., NeuroNascent Inc.

