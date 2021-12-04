e-Clinical Solutions Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 20.4 billion by 2030: CAGR: 14%

The global eClinical solutions market size was US$ 6.2 billion in 2021. The global eClinical solutions market is predicted to reach US$ 20.4 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

EClinical solutions are adopted by researchers to manage the clinical data. It includes products, technology, and services, to analyze, integrate, report, and collect data. The software eliminates unnecessary data entry and minimizes on-site verification. The eClinical solution is forecast to gain rapid popularity due to its benefits like ease of working, efficiency, and accuracy.

Factors Influencing

Due to the growing number of clinical trials outsourcing, the global eClinical solutions market is forecast to grow rapidly during the study period.

Increasing demand for software implementation to efficiently manage the massive data would propel market growth.

Increasing government initiatives to support clinical research is fueling the growth of the global eClinical solutions market.

Due to the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for novel drugs is increasing. Thus, the rising number of clinical trials would benefit the global eClinical solutions market.

Increasing IT budgets, advancements, and integration of software are forecast to accelerate the growth of the global eClinical solutions market.

The high cost associated with the implementation of eClinical solutions is forecast to hamper the market growth.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the leading region in the global eClinical solutions market, primarily due to the presence of a large number of industry players. Moreover, increasing investment in research and development by biotechnological companies and growing demand for advanced data standardization would fuel the growth of the region in the global eClinical solutions market.

The Asia-Pacific market would register the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing population base, stringent regulatory standards, and government policies to strengthen clinical trials. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and the emergence of pharmaceutical companies would potentially boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific eClinical solutions industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the eClinical solutions Market

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for the eClinical solutions market as many players in the clinical trials market shifted towards digital ways of working. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for efficient and speedy solutions. As a result, it propelled the growth of the global eClinical solutions market. The pharmaceutical sector witnessed a high demand for novel drugs, which accelerated the research and development activities. Thus, the global COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the eClinical solutions market.

Competitors in the Market

Oracle Corporation

Insightec Ltd

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

DATATRAK International Inc

eClinical Solutions, Inc.

Bio-Optronics Inc.

ERT

MaxisIT Inc.

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

CDMS/EDC Solutions

CTMS Solutions

eCOA Solutions

RTMS Solutions

Safety Solutions

Analytics and Reporting Platforms

Integration Platforms

eTMF

Others

By Delivery Mode

Web-based (on-demand) Model

Licensed enterprise (on-premise) Model

Cloud-based (SaaS) Model

By Clinical trials Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutions

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



