Disposable Gloves Market is Expected to Reach USD 24.9 billion by 2030: CAGR: 12.5%

The global disposable gloves market size was US$7.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 24.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for disposable gloves because it is one of the convenient ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the pandemic, it became necessary for healthcare service providers to take precautions for their safety. Apart from masks and sanitizers, the demand for disposable gloves accelerated to offer efficient healthcare services without the risk of virus spread. Moreover, the pandemic has raised awareness regarding regular precautions to maintain a healthy environment. Thus, the global disposable gloves market would grow rapidly post-pandemic.

Factors Influencing

Stringent government regulations and growing demand for workplace safety are the primary factors driving the growth of the global disposable gloves market.

Increasing awareness and concerns regarding safety are forecast to fuel the growth of the global disposable gloves market among all verticals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of gloves has become mandatory in the hospitality sector. Gloves add an extra layer to the skin that enhances the protection of the person and reduces the chances of virus transmission. Companies in the disposable gloves market are forecast to witness favorable growth opportunities from the hospitality sector.

Growing concerns related to skin diseases are forecast to propel market growth.

Growing healthcare expenditure and prevalence of infectious diseases would benefit the global disposable gloves market.

The growth of the dental care industry is forecast to fuel the demand for disposable gloves during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global disposable gloves market. The market is witnessing the growing adoption of disposable gloves by the food domain, mainly due to the growing awareness related to health and infection. Moreover, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the global disposable gloves market.

Asia-Pacific region is forecast to emerge as the highest contributor, owing to the presence of prominent industry players, increasing population, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing food industry in the region. Apart from that, increasing healthcare expenditure and stringent government regulations are forecast to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The Asia-pacific region, mainly China and India were highly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. Thus, it has raised awareness about health and a healthy environment. As a result, it offered prominent growth opportunities to the market players in the global disposable gloves market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene

Polyethylene

By Application

Medical

Examination

Surgical

Non-medical

Food Service

Clean Room

Industrial

By Form

Powdered

Non-powdered

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitors in the Market

Supermax Corporation Berhad

The Glove Corporation Bhd

Dynarex Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Semperit AG Holding

Kimberly Clark

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Ansell Limited

Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health Inc

Other prominent players

