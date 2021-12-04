Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Thailand intercepts drugs hidden in floor tiles destined for Taiwan

No suspect has been arrested yet

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/04 20:23
Thai customs found amphetamines hidden in floor elements about to be shipped to Taiwan. 

Thai customs found amphetamines hidden in floor elements about to be shipped to Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Thailand discovered amphetamines with a street value of NT$2.46 billion (US$88.73 million) hidden in silicone floor elements destined for Taiwan, reports said Saturday (Dec. 4).

The catch on a pier in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district was the result of cooperation between Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) and several Thai government units, including the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and the Customs Department, CNA reported.

The crystallized amphetamines were hidden inside 161 silicone floor tiles weighing between 4.5 and 6 kilograms each, ready for shipment to Taiwan. While the total value of the drugs amounted to 538 million baht (NT$440 million) in Thailand, in Taiwan they would fetch 3 billion baht (NT$2.46 billion), customs officials said.

Despite the find, police did not succeed in arresting a single suspect. The MJIB would continue to cooperate with the Thai authorities to investigate the drugs case, according to the report.
drugs
drug bust
drugs smuggling
amphetamines
Thailand
Khlong Toei
MJIB

RELATED ARTICLES

American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
American English teacher busted for growing 19 marijuana plants in south Taiwan
2021/11/25 13:18
Chief suspect in massive Taiwan heroin catch fled to China
Chief suspect in massive Taiwan heroin catch fled to China
2021/11/24 15:16
Taiwan likely to open to Thai migrant workers next
Taiwan likely to open to Thai migrant workers next
2021/11/15 13:21
20 Taiwanese food chains eye opportunities in Thailand
20 Taiwanese food chains eye opportunities in Thailand
2021/11/09 11:00
Cops make biggest onshore heroin bust in Taiwan's history
Cops make biggest onshore heroin bust in Taiwan's history
2021/11/05 15:19

Updated : 2021-12-04 20:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan