AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/12/04 18:51
Government supporters walk during a march coined "March for the homeland," in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Bolivian former President Evo Mo...
Pictures of Josephine Baker adorn the red carpet as the coffin with soils from the U.S., France and Monaco is carried towards the Pantheon monument, r...
People attending a vigil for the victims of a school shooting embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorit...
Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in...
Canada's Broderick Thompson competes during a men's World Cup super-G skiing race Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. B...
A family prepares tea outside the Directorate of Disaster office where they are camped, in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. About 2000 inter...
A member of the LGBT community of Ecuador joins a protest outside the Basilica del Voto Nacional in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The protest...
A protester passes burning tires along a main highway that leads to Beirut's international airport during a protest against the increasing prices of c...
Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates after winning against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their Davis Cup men's single Finals tennis match at the Pala Alpit...
Yemeni grooms dressed in traditional attire participate in a traditional mass wedding, held by the Houthis for thousands of couples in Sanaa, Yemen, T...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andr...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to a children's choir sing during the ceremony to switch on the Downing Street Christmas tree lights in...
Lava flows from a volcano as seismic activity increases in recent days in the area on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Sp...
West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) and Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn (13) vie for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball g...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshiva students light candles on the fourth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near ...
Patient Pelageya Poyarkova, 101, second from right, speaks with media as she leaves the recovery ward for COVID-19 patients at the Federal Center for ...
Billy Porter performs as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the Wh...

Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2021

From Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arriving at the courthouse surrounded by media for the start of Maxwell's trial New York, to a rare volcanic eruption that scientists from around the world are studying in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, to U.S. born Black artist Josephine Baker posthumously receiving France's highest honor as she is inducted into the Pantheon, in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2021-12-04 20:06 GMT+08:00

