Taiwan prepares 17th COVID vaccination round

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 17th round of COVID-19 vaccinations will be open for registration on Dec. 6-7, with the Dec. 9-15 inoculations using AstraZeneca and BioNTech shots, reports said Saturday (Dec. 4).

Individuals wanting Moderna or Medigen for their first or second jab will have to contact designated clinics and hospitals directly, CNA reported.

The latest round will apply to those who register on the government platform by 6 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 5), with bookings for a BioNTech jab starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, and for AstraZeneca at 2 p.m. the same day. Reservations for both brands will close at noon on Dec. 7.

Individuals aged 12 and above will be eligible for their first BioNTech shot during the round. Meanwhile, those aged 18 or above who received their first BioNTech jab on Nov. 11 or earlier will be allowed to register for a second jab.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, anyone from the age of 18 is eligible to register, with the second jab reserved for those who received the first AstraZeneca jab on Oct. 14 or before. If they registered to mix and match, those who received a first shot from AstraZeneca can receive a BioNTech dose as their second shot during the upcoming round, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.