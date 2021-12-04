Taiwan about to reach 60% fully vaccinated goal

By Sunday, 60% of people in Taiwan will have received two COVID-19 shots. By Sunday, 60% of people in Taiwan will have received two COVID-19 shots. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The proportion of individuals in Taiwan having received two COVID-19 shots was set to reach 60% Sunday (Dec. 5), earlier than originally planned, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The figure had reached 59.73% on Saturday (Dec. 4), while 2,222 people received a third jab over the past two days, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. A total of 78.12% received their first vaccine, with 32.27 million doses administered so far, including 250,898 on Friday (Dec. 3), CNA reported.

The target of 60% vaccination coverage had been set for mid-December. However, Chuang said that thanks to the efforts of doctors, nurses, and the public, the feat would be achieved earlier than anticipated.

With the threat of the Omicron variant expanding across the world, a third vaccine dose has also been allowed for a limited group of people, including business travelers and athletes about to travel abroad. The third dose has to be administered at least five months after the second, and only the Moderna brand is available.

So far, 2,218 people have received a Moderna dose as their third jab, while four had been inoculated with BioNTech, possibly as part of tests, according to Chuang.