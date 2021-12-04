Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines

French-owned supermarket chain Carrefour says vaccines already available at some branches

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/04 15:08
PX Mart says it will give fruit and vegetables or bread to visitors who come to receive a COVID shot.

PX Mart says it will give fruit and vegetables or bread to visitors who come to receive a COVID shot. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When supermarket chain PX Mart begins hosting COVID-19 vaccinations next week, the inoculated will receive free fruit, vegetables, and bread, reports said Saturday (Dec. 4).

PX Mart was the first chain to announce it would welcome the government’s new campaign to vaccinate people at supermarkets, department stores and shopping malls beginning next week. An estimated 140 to 150 outlets will take part in the program, CNA reported.

The Far Eastern Group said Friday (Dec. 3) its Mega City complex in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District would also take part. The French-owned supermarket chain Carrefour said vaccines were already available at some branches in Tainan and Pingtung, with more than 10 outlets joining in next week.

PX Mart said it would consult with local health authorities before choosing supermarkets with enough space to conduct the inoculations and give people a place to rest afterwards. Staff would stand by with fruit and vegetables, water, or bread, and hand out gifts, but nurses would be in charge of administering the vaccine doses, the company said.

Carrefour said it had gained experience with inoculation campaigns since its branch in Shulin, New Taipei City, served as a vaccination center for its staff. Four of its supermarkets in Kaohsiung administered vaccines to an estimated 5,000 people in late November in conjunction with the city government, according to the CNA report.
vaccinations
vaccines
supermarkets
PX Mart
Carrefour
Mega City

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei’s Mega City to become first department store to offer vaccinations
New Taipei’s Mega City to become first department store to offer vaccinations
2021/12/03 20:42
Taiwan's PX Mart could offer COVID vaccinations as soon as next week
Taiwan's PX Mart could offer COVID vaccinations as soon as next week
2021/12/03 15:50
Taiwan mulls making COVID vaccinations available at shopping malls, PX Mart stores
Taiwan mulls making COVID vaccinations available at shopping malls, PX Mart stores
2021/12/02 13:51
Merriam-Webster picks ‘vaccine’ as word of the year
Merriam-Webster picks ‘vaccine’ as word of the year
2021/11/30 17:58
Taiwan announces COVID-19 booster shot policy details
Taiwan announces COVID-19 booster shot policy details
2021/11/30 14:04

Updated : 2021-12-04 16:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Taiwan KMT member says Kao 'deserved to be beaten' by boyfriend
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Chinese netizens interpret blackout drill as preparation for war with Taiwan
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
China deletes Lithuania from customs registry over Taiwan ties
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan