Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When supermarket chain PX Mart begins hosting COVID-19 vaccinations next week, the inoculated will receive free fruit, vegetables, and bread, reports said Saturday (Dec. 4).

PX Mart was the first chain to announce it would welcome the government’s new campaign to vaccinate people at supermarkets, department stores and shopping malls beginning next week. An estimated 140 to 150 outlets will take part in the program, CNA reported.

The Far Eastern Group said Friday (Dec. 3) its Mega City complex in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District would also take part. The French-owned supermarket chain Carrefour said vaccines were already available at some branches in Tainan and Pingtung, with more than 10 outlets joining in next week.

PX Mart said it would consult with local health authorities before choosing supermarkets with enough space to conduct the inoculations and give people a place to rest afterwards. Staff would stand by with fruit and vegetables, water, or bread, and hand out gifts, but nurses would be in charge of administering the vaccine doses, the company said.

Carrefour said it had gained experience with inoculation campaigns since its branch in Shulin, New Taipei City, served as a vaccination center for its staff. Four of its supermarkets in Kaohsiung administered vaccines to an estimated 5,000 people in late November in conjunction with the city government, according to the CNA report.